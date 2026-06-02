World Cup of Darts 2026: Luke Littler, Luke Humphries' rival pairings, how to watch in UK, TV channel, prize money, schedule, dates, teams

Team England will look to Luke Littler and Luke Humphries to reclaim the World Cup of Darts.
But the competition is fierce. Last year, the England duo were dumped out in the second round by their German counterparts Martin Schindler and Ricardo Pietreczko.
Here's everything you need to know about the other World Cup...
When, where is the World Cup of Darts?
Frankfurt, Germany, is the host city of the 2026 World Cup of Darts. It takes place from June 11 -- that's right, the same day as the FIFA World Cup kicks off -- until June 14.
2026 World Cup of Darts schedule
Day 1, Thursday June 11
Evening session: 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. BST.
Day 2, Friday June 12
Day session: 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. BST.
Evening session: 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. BST.
Day 3, Saturday June 13
Day session: 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. BST.
Evening session: 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. BST.
Day 4, Sunday June 14
Day session: 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. BST.
Evening session: 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. BST.
How to watch 2026 World Cup of Darts in the UK
Sky Sports is the broadcaster of the 2026 World Cup of Darts in the UK. Every session will be available to watch on Sky Sports.
2026 World Cup of Darts prize money
A total of £500,000 is at stake. The winners will share £100,000 along with the trophy.
2026 World Cup of Darts pairings
Seeds 1-4 -- Exempt to Round Two
(1) England -- Luke Littler, Luke Humphries
(2) Netherlands -- Gian van Veen, Michael van Gerwen
(3) Northern Ireland -- Josh Rock, Daryl Gurney
(4) Scotland -- Gary Anderson, Cameron Menzies
Seeds 5-16 - Seeded for Group Stage
(5) Germany -- Martin Schindler, Ricardo Pietreczko
(6) Belgium -- Mike De Decker, Dimitri Van den Bergh
(7) Wales -- Jonny Clayton, Nick Kenny
(8) Republic of Ireland -- William O'Connor, Mickey Mansell
(9) Poland -- Krzysztof Ratajski, Sebastian Bialecki
(10) Sweden -- Jeffrey de Graaf, Oskar Lukasiak
(11) Australia -- Damon Heta, Adam Leek
(12) Czechia -- Karel Sedlacek, Adam Gawlas
(13) Austria -- Mensur Suljovic, Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
(14) Latvia -- Madars Razma, Valters Melderis
(15) Croatia -- Boris Krcmar, Pero Ljubic
(16) Finland -- Jani Haavisto, Jonas Masalin
Unseeded Nations
Canada -- Jim Long, David Cameron
China -- Qingyu Zhan, Xiaochen Zong
Denmark -- Andreas Toft Jorgensen, Jonas Graversen
France -- Thibault Tricole, Nicolas Thuillier
Hong Kong -- Man Lok Leung, Lok Yin Lee
Hungary -- Patrik Kovacs, Pal Szekely
India -- Nitin Kumar, Ankit Goenka
Italy -- Michele Turetta, Riccardo Castelli
Japan -- Motomu Sakai, Haruki Muramatsu
Lithuania -- Darius Labanauskas, Mindaugas Barauskas
Mongolia -- Altantulkhuur Myagmarsuren, Ganzorig Lkhagvasuren
New Zealand -- Jonny Tata, Ben Robb
Norway -- Cor Dekker, Kent Sivertsen
Philippines -- Alexis Toylo, Paolo Nebrida
Portugal -- Luis Camacho, Jose de Sousa
Singapore -- Paul Lim, Phuay Wey Tan
Slovenia -- Benjamin Pratnemer, Stefano Bozicek
South Africa -- Graham Filby, Devon Petersen
Spain -- Cristo Reyes, Jose Justicia
Switzerland -- Stefan Bellmont, Marcel Walpen
Thailand -- Sarayut Ouamumpa, Sowaris Rodman
Trinidad and Tobago -- Joshua Balfour, James Walklin
Uganda -- Patrick Ocheng, Juma Said
USA -- Adam Sevada, Stowe Buntz
Previous winners of World Cup of Darts
2025 -- Northern Ireland's Josh Rock, Daryl Gurney defeated Wales' Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton in the final
2024 -- England's Luke Humphries, Michael Smith defeated Austria's Mensur Suljovic, Rowby-John Rodriguez in the final
2023 -- Wales' Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton defeated Scotland's Gary Anderson, Peter Wright in the final
2022 -- Australia's Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock defeated Wales' Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton in the final
2021 -- Scotland's Peter Wright, John Henderson defeated Austria's Mensur Suljovic, Rowby-John Rodriguez in the final
2020 -- Wales' Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton defeated England's Michael Smith, Rob Cross in the final
2019 -- Scotland's Gary Anderson, Peter Wright defeated Ireland's Steve Lennon, William O'Connor in the final
2018 -- Netherlands' Michael van Gerwen, Raymond van Barneveld defeated Scotland's Gary Anderson, Peter Wright in the final
2017 -- Netherlands' Michael van Gerwen, Raymond van Barneveld defeated Wales' Mark Webster, Gerwyn Price in the final
2016 -- England's Phil Taylor, Adrian Lewis defeated Netherlands' Michael van Gerwen, Raymond van Barneveld in the final
2015 -- England's Phil Taylor, Adrian Lewis defeated Scotland's Gary Anderson, Peter Wright in the final
2014 -- Netherlands' Michael van Gerwen, Raymond van Barneveld defeated England's Phil Taylor, Adrian Lewis in the final
2013 -- England's Phil Taylor, Adrian Lewis defeated Belgium's Kim Huybrechts, Ronny Huybrechts in the final
2012 -- England's Phil Taylor, Adrian Lewis defeated Australia's Simon Whitlock, Paul Nicholson in the final
2010 -- Netherlands' Raymond van Barneveld, Co Stompe defeated Wales' Mark Webster, Barrie Bates in the final