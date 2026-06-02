World Cup of Darts 2026: Luke Littler, Luke Humphries' rival pairings, how to watch in UK, TV channel, prize money, schedule, dates, teams

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Luke Littler has never won the World Cup of Darts. Getty

Team England will look to Luke Littler and Luke Humphries to reclaim the World Cup of Darts.

But the competition is fierce. Last year, the England duo were dumped out in the second round by their German counterparts Martin Schindler and Ricardo Pietreczko.

Here's everything you need to know about the other World Cup...

When, where is the World Cup of Darts?

Frankfurt, Germany, is the host city of the 2026 World Cup of Darts. It takes place from June 11 -- that's right, the same day as the FIFA World Cup kicks off -- until June 14.

2026 World Cup of Darts schedule

Day 1, Thursday June 11

Evening session: 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. BST.

Day 2, Friday June 12

Day session: 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. BST.

Evening session: 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. BST.

Day 3, Saturday June 13

Day session: 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. BST.

Evening session: 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. BST.

Day 4, Sunday June 14

Day session: 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. BST.

Evening session: 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. BST.

How to watch 2026 World Cup of Darts in the UK

Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney of Northern Ireland are the reigning champions Getty

Sky Sports is the broadcaster of the 2026 World Cup of Darts in the UK. Every session will be available to watch on Sky Sports.

2026 World Cup of Darts prize money

A total of £500,000 is at stake. The winners will share £100,000 along with the trophy.

2026 World Cup of Darts pairings

Seeds 1-4 -- Exempt to Round Two

(1) England -- Luke Littler, Luke Humphries

(2) Netherlands -- Gian van Veen, Michael van Gerwen

(3) Northern Ireland -- Josh Rock, Daryl Gurney

(4) Scotland -- Gary Anderson, Cameron Menzies

Seeds 5-16 - Seeded for Group Stage

(5) Germany -- Martin Schindler, Ricardo Pietreczko

(6) Belgium -- Mike De Decker, Dimitri Van den Bergh

(7) Wales -- Jonny Clayton, Nick Kenny

(8) Republic of Ireland -- William O'Connor, Mickey Mansell

(9) Poland -- Krzysztof Ratajski, Sebastian Bialecki

(10) Sweden -- Jeffrey de Graaf, Oskar Lukasiak

(11) Australia -- Damon Heta, Adam Leek

(12) Czechia -- Karel Sedlacek, Adam Gawlas

(13) Austria -- Mensur Suljovic, Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

(14) Latvia -- Madars Razma, Valters Melderis

(15) Croatia -- Boris Krcmar, Pero Ljubic

(16) Finland -- Jani Haavisto, Jonas Masalin

Unseeded Nations

Canada -- Jim Long, David Cameron

China -- Qingyu Zhan, Xiaochen Zong

Denmark -- Andreas Toft Jorgensen, Jonas Graversen

France -- Thibault Tricole, Nicolas Thuillier

Hong Kong -- Man Lok Leung, Lok Yin Lee

Hungary -- Patrik Kovacs, Pal Szekely

India -- Nitin Kumar, Ankit Goenka

Italy -- Michele Turetta, Riccardo Castelli

Japan -- Motomu Sakai, Haruki Muramatsu

Lithuania -- Darius Labanauskas, Mindaugas Barauskas

Mongolia -- Altantulkhuur Myagmarsuren, Ganzorig Lkhagvasuren

New Zealand -- Jonny Tata, Ben Robb

Norway -- Cor Dekker, Kent Sivertsen

Philippines -- Alexis Toylo, Paolo Nebrida

Portugal -- Luis Camacho, Jose de Sousa

Singapore -- Paul Lim, Phuay Wey Tan

Slovenia -- Benjamin Pratnemer, Stefano Bozicek

South Africa -- Graham Filby, Devon Petersen

Spain -- Cristo Reyes, Jose Justicia

Switzerland -- Stefan Bellmont, Marcel Walpen

Thailand -- Sarayut Ouamumpa, Sowaris Rodman

Trinidad and Tobago -- Joshua Balfour, James Walklin

Uganda -- Patrick Ocheng, Juma Said

USA -- Adam Sevada, Stowe Buntz

Previous winners of World Cup of Darts

2025 -- Northern Ireland's Josh Rock, Daryl Gurney defeated Wales' Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton in the final

2024 -- England's Luke Humphries, Michael Smith defeated Austria's Mensur Suljovic, Rowby-John Rodriguez in the final

2023 -- Wales' Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton defeated Scotland's Gary Anderson, Peter Wright in the final

2022 -- Australia's Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock defeated Wales' Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton in the final

2021 -- Scotland's Peter Wright, John Henderson defeated Austria's Mensur Suljovic, Rowby-John Rodriguez in the final

2020 -- Wales' Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton defeated England's Michael Smith, Rob Cross in the final

2019 -- Scotland's Gary Anderson, Peter Wright defeated Ireland's Steve Lennon, William O'Connor in the final

2018 -- Netherlands' Michael van Gerwen, Raymond van Barneveld defeated Scotland's Gary Anderson, Peter Wright in the final

2017 -- Netherlands' Michael van Gerwen, Raymond van Barneveld defeated Wales' Mark Webster, Gerwyn Price in the final

2016 -- England's Phil Taylor, Adrian Lewis defeated Netherlands' Michael van Gerwen, Raymond van Barneveld in the final

2015 -- England's Phil Taylor, Adrian Lewis defeated Scotland's Gary Anderson, Peter Wright in the final

2014 -- Netherlands' Michael van Gerwen, Raymond van Barneveld defeated England's Phil Taylor, Adrian Lewis in the final

2013 -- England's Phil Taylor, Adrian Lewis defeated Belgium's Kim Huybrechts, Ronny Huybrechts in the final

2012 -- England's Phil Taylor, Adrian Lewis defeated Australia's Simon Whitlock, Paul Nicholson in the final

2010 -- Netherlands' Raymond van Barneveld, Co Stompe defeated Wales' Mark Webster, Barrie Bates in the final