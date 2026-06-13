Scotland make light work of Norway to get World Cup of Darts off to a perfect start

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Cameron Menzies described his first appearance in a Scotland shirt as the "easiest debut" following their perfect start to their World Cup of Darts campaign.

The top four seeds of the 40-team event advanced straight into the second round and Scotland made light work of Norway with an emphatic whitewash to send an ominous message to the rest of the competition.

Cameron Menzies enjoyed a dream debut for Scotland at the World Cup of Darts on Saturday. Sona Maleterova/Getty Images

Menzies revealed he had nerves before their last-16 clash but it did not appear so on the oche, with a 95.13 average, and he had the honor of wrapping up the 8-0 victory.

Fourth seeds Scotland face the Republic of Ireland in the quarterfinals and Menzies spoke highly of partner Gary Anderson's performance.

"I would say that was one of the easiest games of darts I've played," a beaming Menzies said.

"I felt like I was going to go and mark the board at one point because Gary was just flying. He made my debut the easiest debut in any big stage of my life.

"I just felt like I was watching a masterclass of Gary because he was just on it and he made my life so much easier.

"I didn't play bad, I didn't play great. I think I played OK."

Anderson, who averaged 102.57 on his return to Frankfurt, was delighted with the display of the newly formed partnership.

"We were having a bit of a laugh on stage," Anderson said. "I think there were maybe about three or four throws that were actually not 100 or more.

"The way we played right off from the word go, it was good. It just felt alright and it went well."

Ireland had earlier booked their spot in the last eight thanks to an 8-5 triumph against Poland in the opening match of the afternoon.

They reached the mid-session interval with a commanding 5-2 lead before Poland rallied to draw level at 5-5.

However, William O'Connor and Mickey Mansell regained their composure to reel off the next three legs, with the latter sealing the match with an 87 checkout.

A buoyant O'Connor, who averaged 102.57, said: "You see that smile, that sums up what I need to know.

"We're into the next round and I'll tell you one thing, you'll never know how far we can go."

Wales survived a midmatch wobble to edge past the United States 8-5 and set up a potential quarterfinal contest against England, who face Spain on Saturday evening.

Jonny Clayton and Nick Kenny looked in control when 5-2 up at the interval, but USA cut the deficit to one leg at 6-5.

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World No. 5 Clayton hit a crucial 141 checkout in the 12th leg before closing out the match in the next.

Clayton said: "Pairs is a tough match. We keep it exciting and we are through to the quarters, that's all that counts."

Latvia reached the quarterfinals for the first time following a rollercoaster final leg victory against France, setting up a clash against defending champions Northern Ireland or Belgium.