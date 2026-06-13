England's Luke Littler and Luke Humphries reach World Cup of Darts last eight

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England banished the demons of last year's early exit to progress into the 2026 World Cup of Darts quarterfinals in Frankfurt.

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries were on the end of an 8-4 reversal to hosts Germany at the last-16 stage 12 months ago, citing questions about their partnership in the team competition.

They put those doubts to bed with an 8-5 victory over surprise package Spain to set up an all-British last-eight match against Wales following their triumph by the same scoreline over the United States.

Humphries, who won the title on his debut in 2024, admitted if England were to go all the way on Sunday, it would be "even more special."

"Feels great, first and foremost, we just wanted to win tonight," the world number two said. "Today was just get through the first game, however that may be, just to get over the line.

"That first win was very special because it was to end the drought, but I think this one maybe, if we were to win, would be even more special because there is so much pressure on us.

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries progressed to the quarterfinals of the World Cup of Darts. Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

"I don't think there was that pressure on me and Michael Smith to win. I think people had us as favourites, but I don't think that there was this expectation."

The English pair raced into a 3-0 lead and it looked ominous for Spain, only for Cristo Reyes and Jose Justicia to hit back with three successive legs.

Littler pinned double 20 to reach the interval 4-3 ahead, but their Spanish rivals took the eighth leg to level once again as England endured another tough test.

A run of three straight legs put England clear and despite Spain extending the match at 7-5, Littler checked out 89 to seal his first win in this event.

"I'm glad we had a test and tomorrow we can just relax and throw our darts," Littler said.

"I think coming into it this year, I've never felt better. Last year there was obviously a bit of nerves.

"Our first game didn't go as planned, but our second game has gone to plan and we can definitely build on it."

Defending champions Northern Ireland produced a remarkable comeback to edge out Belgium in a final-leg thriller and book their place in the last eight.

Belgium, who sneaked into the last 16 courtesy of leg difference in Group B, flew out of the traps to lead 5-2 at the interval.

Northern Ireland roared back to level at 7-7 before Gurney wrapped up the win in style with a 102 finish, setting up a clash with Latvia who reached the last eight for the first time following their own last-leg drama with France.

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Germany held off a Czechia fightback to earn the mouth-watering clash against the Netherlands for a place in the last four.

Martin Schindler, who has averaged 105.33 across his three matches in the tournament, and Ricardo Pietreczko looked on course for a straightforward victory when 6-1 up at the interval.

Czechia clawed their way back when breaking in the 13th leg to trail 7-6 behind with the throw, but Germany hit an 11-darter to seal the triumph.

Michael van Gerwen and Gian van Veen began their campaign with an 8-6 triumph against Sweden.

The Dutch moved 3-0 ahead, but Oscar Lukasiak's brilliant 155 finish saw Sweden hit the front at the interval.

Clinical finishing from Van Gerwen proved the difference as they overcame a tricky opening game.

Fourth seeds Scotland had earlier whitewashed Norway to set up a contest against the Republic of Ireland after their 8-5 success against Poland.