Luke Littler and Luke Humphries power England to World Cup of Darts glory

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Luke Littler and Luke Humphries produced a masterclass to secure England's sixth BetVictor World Cup of Darts with a dominant 10-5 triumph against the Netherlands.

Doubts clouded the heavyweight pairing following their shock last-16 exit in this team event 12 months ago, but they banished those demons by justifying their tag as heavy favourites to lift the trophy in Frankfurt.

The top two seeds traded early blows before England reeled off five straight legs either side of the first interval to surge 6-2 clear and they never looked back.

England were in total control as both teams continued to hold their throw, with Humphries finishing the contest in style by pinning double 20 in a 12-darter, sparking joyous celebrations from Littler after his maiden success.

England saved their best performance of the week for the finale, averaging 104.77 as a pair and rattling off four maximums apiece in the showpiece.

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