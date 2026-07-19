          World Matchplay Darts 2026: How to watch today in UK, schedule, rules, prize money, results

          • ESPN
          Jul 19, 2026, 08:48 AM

          Luke Littler is defending his World Matchplay Darts title at Blackpool's famous Winter Gardens.

          Littler claimed the Phil Taylor Trophy last year by recovering from a 5-0 deficit to defeat James Wade. With that victory he became the fifth player in history to claim the 'Triple Crown' -- the World Darts Championship, Premier League Darts and the World Matchplay. If he retains the title this week, Littler will become the first player since Michael van Gerwen in 2015 to win consecutive titles in Blackpool.

          Here's everything you need to know about the competition.

          World Matchplay schedule and results

          Saturday July 18
          Round One
          Josh Rock 10-4 Luke Woodhouse
          Stephen Bunting 13-12 Niels Zonneveld
          Luke Littler 10-6 Niko Springer
          Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Joe Cullen

          Sunday July 19
          Round One (1 p.m.)
          Chris Dobey vs. Dirk van Duijvenbode
          Gary Anderson vs. Ryan Joyce
          Michael van Gerwen vs. Andrew Gilding
          Jonny Clayton vs. Damon Heta

          Round One (7 p.m.)
          Ryan Searle vs William O'Connor
          James Wade vs Jermaine Wattimena
          Gian van Veen vs Krzysztof Ratajski
          Wessel Nijman vs Dave Chisnall

          Monday July 20
          Round One, 7 p.m.
          Ross Smith vs Kevin Doets
          Gerwyn Price vs Martin Schindler
          Luke Humphries vs Cameron Menzies
          Danny Noppert vs Rob Cross

          Tuesday July 21
          Round Two, 7 p.m.
          Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall
          Josh Rock v Stephen Bunting
          Van Gerwen/Gilding v Dobey/Van Duijvenbode
          Clayton/Heta v Anderson/Joyce

          Wednesday July 22
          Round Two, 7 p.m.
          Humphries/Menzies v Smith/Doets
          Price/Schindler v Noppert/Cross
          Van Veen/Ratajski v Nijman/Chisnall
          Wade/Wattimena v Searle/O'Connor

          Thursday July 23
          Quarterfinals, 8 p.m.

          Friday July 24
          Quarterfinals, 8 p.m.

          Saturday July 25
          Semifinals, 8 p.m.

          Sunday July 26
          Women's World Matchplay, 1p.m.
          World Matchplay Final, 8 p.m.

          What are the rules of World Matchplay Darts?

          The Matchplay includes 32 players -- the top 16 of the PDC Order of Merit, and the top 16 of the one-year ProTour rankings. The draw is seeded so that the top 16 from the PDC Order of Merit are kept separated in the first round.

          It is a straight knockout event meaning losers of each match are immediately eliminated.

          The Matchplay is played only in legs, not sets.

          Men's format:

          • First round is best of 19 legs (sudden death at 12-12)

          • Second round is best of 21 legs (sudden death at 13-13)

          • Quarterfinals are best of 31 legs (sudden death at 18-18)

          • Semifinals are best of 33 legs (sudden death at 19-19)

          • Final is best of 35 legs (sudden death at 20-20)

          Women's format:

          • Quarterfinals are best of nine legs

          • Semifinals are best of nine legs

          • Final is best of 11 legs

          Prize money for 2026 World Matchplay Darts

          Men's prize money:

          • Winner -- £225,000

          • Runner-up -- £125,000

          • Semifinal losers -- £65,000

          • Quarterfinal losers -- £35,000

          • Second-round losers -- £22,500

          • First-round losers -- £12,000

          Last year, the total prize pot was £800,000 but has increased by £200,000 to hit £1 million which the players will share. The winner will pocket £25,000 more than last year.

          Women's prize money:

          • Winner -- £15,000

          • Runner-up -- £8,000

          • Semifinal losers -- £4,500

          • Quarterfinal losers -- £2,000

          List of World Matchplay Darts winners

          Men's winners:

          • 1994 Larry Butler

          • 1995 Phil Taylor

          • 1996 Peter Evison

          • 1997 Phil Taylor

          • 1998 Rod Harrington

          • 1999 Rod Harrington

          • 2000 Phil Taylor

          • 2001 Phil Taylor

          • 2002 Phil Taylor

          • 2003 Phil Taylor

          • 2004 Phil Taylor

          • 2005 Colin Lloyd

          • 2006 Phil Taylor

          • 2007 James Wade

          • 2008 Phil Taylor

          • 2009 Phil Taylor

          • 2010 Phil Taylor

          • 2011 Phil Taylor

          • 2012 Phil Taylor

          • 2013 Phil Taylor

          • 2014 Phil Taylor

          • 2015 Michael van Gerwen

          • 2016 Michael van Gerwen

          • 2017 Phil Taylor

          • 2018 Gary Anderson

          • 2019 Rob Cross

          • 2020 Dimitri Van den Bergh

          • 2021 Peter Wright

          • 2022 Michael van Gerwen

          • 2023 Nathan Aspinall

          • 2024 Luke Humphries

          • 2025 Luke Littler

          Women's winners:

          • 2022 Fallon Sherrock

          • 2023 Beau Greaves

          • 2024 Beau Greaves

          • 2025 Lisa Ashton