World Matchplay Darts 2026: How to watch today in UK, schedule, rules, prize money, results

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Luke Littler is aiming for a second Matchplay title. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Luke Littler is defending his World Matchplay Darts title at Blackpool's famous Winter Gardens.

Littler claimed the Phil Taylor Trophy last year by recovering from a 5-0 deficit to defeat James Wade. With that victory he became the fifth player in history to claim the 'Triple Crown' -- the World Darts Championship, Premier League Darts and the World Matchplay. If he retains the title this week, Littler will become the first player since Michael van Gerwen in 2015 to win consecutive titles in Blackpool.

Here's everything you need to know about the competition.

World Matchplay schedule and results

Saturday July 18

Round One

Josh Rock 10-4 Luke Woodhouse

Stephen Bunting 13-12 Niels Zonneveld

Luke Littler 10-6 Niko Springer

Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Joe Cullen

Sunday July 19

Round One (1 p.m.)

Chris Dobey vs. Dirk van Duijvenbode

Gary Anderson vs. Ryan Joyce

Michael van Gerwen vs. Andrew Gilding

Jonny Clayton vs. Damon Heta

Round One (7 p.m.)

Ryan Searle vs William O'Connor

James Wade vs Jermaine Wattimena

Gian van Veen vs Krzysztof Ratajski

Wessel Nijman vs Dave Chisnall

Monday July 20

Round One, 7 p.m.

Ross Smith vs Kevin Doets

Gerwyn Price vs Martin Schindler

Luke Humphries vs Cameron Menzies

Danny Noppert vs Rob Cross

Tuesday July 21

Round Two, 7 p.m.

Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall

Josh Rock v Stephen Bunting

Van Gerwen/Gilding v Dobey/Van Duijvenbode

Clayton/Heta v Anderson/Joyce

Wednesday July 22

Round Two, 7 p.m.

Humphries/Menzies v Smith/Doets

Price/Schindler v Noppert/Cross

Van Veen/Ratajski v Nijman/Chisnall

Wade/Wattimena v Searle/O'Connor

Thursday July 23

Quarterfinals, 8 p.m.

Friday July 24

Quarterfinals, 8 p.m.

Saturday July 25

Semifinals, 8 p.m.

Sunday July 26

Women's World Matchplay, 1p.m.

World Matchplay Final, 8 p.m.

Michael van Gerwen is the last player to win consecutive titles at the Matchplay. Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images

What are the rules of World Matchplay Darts?

The Matchplay includes 32 players -- the top 16 of the PDC Order of Merit, and the top 16 of the one-year ProTour rankings. The draw is seeded so that the top 16 from the PDC Order of Merit are kept separated in the first round.

It is a straight knockout event meaning losers of each match are immediately eliminated.

The Matchplay is played only in legs, not sets.

Men's format:

First round is best of 19 legs (sudden death at 12-12)

Second round is best of 21 legs (sudden death at 13-13)

Quarterfinals are best of 31 legs (sudden death at 18-18)

Semifinals are best of 33 legs (sudden death at 19-19)

Final is best of 35 legs (sudden death at 20-20)

Women's format:

Quarterfinals are best of nine legs

Semifinals are best of nine legs

Final is best of 11 legs

Prize money for 2026 World Matchplay Darts

Men's prize money:

Winner -- £225,000

Runner-up -- £125,000

Semifinal losers -- £65,000

Quarterfinal losers -- £35,000

Second-round losers -- £22,500

First-round losers -- £12,000

Last year, the total prize pot was £800,000 but has increased by £200,000 to hit £1 million which the players will share. The winner will pocket £25,000 more than last year.

Women's prize money:

Winner -- £15,000

Runner-up -- £8,000

Semifinal losers -- £4,500

Quarterfinal losers -- £2,000

Luke Humphries will be seeking to spoil Luke Littler's tournament. Photo by Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images

List of World Matchplay Darts winners

Men's winners:

1994 Larry Butler

1995 Phil Taylor

1996 Peter Evison

1997 Phil Taylor

1998 Rod Harrington

1999 Rod Harrington

2000 Phil Taylor

2001 Phil Taylor

2002 Phil Taylor

2003 Phil Taylor

2004 Phil Taylor

2005 Colin Lloyd

2006 Phil Taylor

2007 James Wade

2008 Phil Taylor

2009 Phil Taylor

2010 Phil Taylor

2011 Phil Taylor

2012 Phil Taylor

2013 Phil Taylor

2014 Phil Taylor

2015 Michael van Gerwen

2016 Michael van Gerwen

2017 Phil Taylor

2018 Gary Anderson

2019 Rob Cross

2020 Dimitri Van den Bergh

2021 Peter Wright

2022 Michael van Gerwen

2023 Nathan Aspinall

2024 Luke Humphries

2025 Luke Littler

Women's winners: