World Matchplay Darts 2026: How to watch today in UK, schedule, rules, prize money, results

Luke Littler is defending his World Matchplay Darts title at Blackpool's famous Winter Gardens.
Littler claimed the Phil Taylor Trophy last year by recovering from a 5-0 deficit to defeat James Wade. With that victory he became the fifth player in history to claim the 'Triple Crown' -- the World Darts Championship, Premier League Darts and the World Matchplay. If he retains the title this week, Littler will become the first player since Michael van Gerwen in 2015 to win consecutive titles in Blackpool.
Here's everything you need to know about the competition.
World Matchplay schedule and results
Saturday July 18
Round One
Josh Rock 10-4 Luke Woodhouse
Stephen Bunting 13-12 Niels Zonneveld
Luke Littler 10-6 Niko Springer
Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Joe Cullen
Sunday July 19
Round One (1 p.m.)
Chris Dobey vs. Dirk van Duijvenbode
Gary Anderson vs. Ryan Joyce
Michael van Gerwen vs. Andrew Gilding
Jonny Clayton vs. Damon Heta
Round One (7 p.m.)
Ryan Searle vs William O'Connor
James Wade vs Jermaine Wattimena
Gian van Veen vs Krzysztof Ratajski
Wessel Nijman vs Dave Chisnall
Monday July 20
Round One, 7 p.m.
Ross Smith vs Kevin Doets
Gerwyn Price vs Martin Schindler
Luke Humphries vs Cameron Menzies
Danny Noppert vs Rob Cross
Tuesday July 21
Round Two, 7 p.m.
Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall
Josh Rock v Stephen Bunting
Van Gerwen/Gilding v Dobey/Van Duijvenbode
Clayton/Heta v Anderson/Joyce
Wednesday July 22
Round Two, 7 p.m.
Humphries/Menzies v Smith/Doets
Price/Schindler v Noppert/Cross
Van Veen/Ratajski v Nijman/Chisnall
Wade/Wattimena v Searle/O'Connor
Thursday July 23
Quarterfinals, 8 p.m.
Friday July 24
Quarterfinals, 8 p.m.
Saturday July 25
Semifinals, 8 p.m.
Sunday July 26
Women's World Matchplay, 1p.m.
World Matchplay Final, 8 p.m.
What are the rules of World Matchplay Darts?
The Matchplay includes 32 players -- the top 16 of the PDC Order of Merit, and the top 16 of the one-year ProTour rankings. The draw is seeded so that the top 16 from the PDC Order of Merit are kept separated in the first round.
It is a straight knockout event meaning losers of each match are immediately eliminated.
The Matchplay is played only in legs, not sets.
Men's format:
First round is best of 19 legs (sudden death at 12-12)
Second round is best of 21 legs (sudden death at 13-13)
Quarterfinals are best of 31 legs (sudden death at 18-18)
Semifinals are best of 33 legs (sudden death at 19-19)
Final is best of 35 legs (sudden death at 20-20)
Women's format:
Quarterfinals are best of nine legs
Semifinals are best of nine legs
Final is best of 11 legs
Prize money for 2026 World Matchplay Darts
Men's prize money:
Winner -- £225,000
Runner-up -- £125,000
Semifinal losers -- £65,000
Quarterfinal losers -- £35,000
Second-round losers -- £22,500
First-round losers -- £12,000
Last year, the total prize pot was £800,000 but has increased by £200,000 to hit £1 million which the players will share. The winner will pocket £25,000 more than last year.
Women's prize money:
Winner -- £15,000
Runner-up -- £8,000
Semifinal losers -- £4,500
Quarterfinal losers -- £2,000
List of World Matchplay Darts winners
Men's winners:
1994 Larry Butler
1995 Phil Taylor
1996 Peter Evison
1997 Phil Taylor
1998 Rod Harrington
1999 Rod Harrington
2000 Phil Taylor
2001 Phil Taylor
2002 Phil Taylor
2003 Phil Taylor
2004 Phil Taylor
2005 Colin Lloyd
2006 Phil Taylor
2007 James Wade
2008 Phil Taylor
2009 Phil Taylor
2010 Phil Taylor
2011 Phil Taylor
2012 Phil Taylor
2013 Phil Taylor
2014 Phil Taylor
2015 Michael van Gerwen
2016 Michael van Gerwen
2017 Phil Taylor
2018 Gary Anderson
2019 Rob Cross
2020 Dimitri Van den Bergh
2021 Peter Wright
2022 Michael van Gerwen
2023 Nathan Aspinall
2024 Luke Humphries
2025 Luke Littler
Women's winners:
2022 Fallon Sherrock
2023 Beau Greaves
2024 Beau Greaves
2025 Lisa Ashton