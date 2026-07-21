Luke Littler hits nine darter during World Matchplay

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Luke Littler hit a nine darter against Nathan Aspinall. Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

Luke Littler landed a nine-dart finish in the opening leg of his match against Nathan Aspinall in the 2026 World Matchplay.

The world champion, playing in the last-16 against the world No. 16 Aspinall, checked out on a 141 finish to send the crowd in Blackpool into raptures.

Just minutes later, Littler came agonisingly close to a second nine-darter within four legs when his last dart wired out on D15.

Littler is squaring off against Aspinall having beaten Germany's Niko Springer in the round of 32.

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