Luke Littler eases to victory over Dirk van Duijvenbode to book Gerwyn Price showdown in World Matchplay final

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Luke Littler dismantled Dirk van Duijvenbode 17-5 to book his place in the final of the World Matchplay in Blackpool, where he will meet Gerwyn Price.

Double world champion Littler is aiming to defend his title at the Winter Gardens and has been in sublime form on the back of consistent heavy scoring and clinical finishing.

Littler was soon on the front foot again in Saturday's second semifinal, with a break of throw in the opening leg before racing into a 4-0 lead.

Van Duijvenbode had beaten Michael van Gerwen and then Gary Anderson to make the World Matchplay semifinals for the first time. However, despite landing a 145 finish in the 11th leg, the Dutchman looked in danger of being swept aside as Littler put the hammer down.

Littler then landed a 130 checkout to take a commanding 12-3 lead at the interval before moving to within one leg of victory by the time the players went off again.

After missing five match darts in the next leg, Littler was then on a potential nine-dart finish before eventually taking out double 20 to wrap up another convincing victory, with a match average of 110 after landing 16 maximums.

Luke Littler is into the World Matchplay final. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

"I saw the average on the screen at one point of 117, but it was another good performance, and it [the average] keeps going up," Littler said on Sky Sports.

"I said to Dirk 'well played,' it was a good tournament for himself, he has made it to a major semifinal, so full credit to him."

Littler, who has now become the first player ever to pass £3 million ($4m) in prize money on the PDC rankings, added: "I was just more focused about the highest average, which I shouldn't have, but I am always having a look, but we got the job done and it is back-to-back finals.

"I want to keep winning and stay at the top, so I just have to keep going."

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In Saturday's opening semifinal at the Winter Gardens, Price closed out a 17-10 win over world No. 3 Gian van Veen.

Welshman Price hit a 125 checkout to take a 4-1 lead at the end of the first mini-session. Van Veen then finally found some rhythm to reel off three straight legs with two breaks ahead of the next interval to close back to 6-4.

Price, though, re-established control during the second half of the contest as Van Veen's finishing, which had been solid earlier in the tournament, faltered.

Four successive legs put Price 15-9 ahead before the Welshman clinched a dominant victory when he pinned double top.