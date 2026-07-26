Beau Graves edges out Fallon Sherrock to win third Women's Matchplay title

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Beau Greaves claimed her third Women's World Matchplay title in four years as she edged out Fallon Sherrock 6-5 in Blackpool.

Greaves started the final with finishes of 148 and 144 in consecutive legs, but Sherrock kept pushing, and took back-to-back legs to level at 5-5 and force a decider.

They shared maximums but Greaves came out on top with a checkout of 56 to secure the crown.

"I'm not one to celebrate but it was relief in the end," Greaves said. "Fallon is a great lass and an even better darts player. I knew I had to play well but to hit that last dart was an outpouring of relief.

Beau Greaves won the Women's World Matchplay title on Sunday. Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

"I was nervous. That kind of pressure is a privilege -- I am doing well and playing well. I didn't think I played my A-game, but just to win and get over it is such a massive thing. It is a terrific night."

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The victory further cements Greaves' status as the dominant force in the women's game, with the 21-year-old now having won the Women's World Matchplay title in 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Greaves has also enjoyed a series of landmark achievements this season. In April, she became the first woman to win a PDC ranking title by defeating Michael Smith in the final, having earlier become the first woman to hit a nine-dart finish on the PDC ProTour during a victory over Mensur Suljovic.

Information from PA was used in this report.