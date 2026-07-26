'One in a million' Luke Littler crushes Gerwyn Price to defend World Matchplay title

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Luke Littler bulldozed his way to a second consecutive World Matchplay title as he crushed Gerwyn Price 18-9 in Blackpool.

The 19-year-old averaged 111.53 in the final, setting an average for the tournament as a whole of 111.04 to break Phil Taylor's record of 106.31.

Littler also broke his own competition record for 180s as he hit 12 in the final to reach 66 for the week.

Littler became only the third man to successfully defend the Matchplay final after Taylor and Michael van Gerwen, who did it most recently in 2016.

It keeps Littler on course for a clean sweep of trophies in 2026, having already won the World Championship, UK Open, Premier League and the Masters, while he will defend the Grand Slam, Grand Prix and Players Championship Finals.

Luke Littler successfully defended his World Matchplay title. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Littler was on a charge from the start, taking a 3-1 lead with a 167 checkout to leave Price feeding on crumbs.

A third bullseye finish of the night made it 11-3, but he twice missed double 10 to allow Price a brief moment of hope, as the Welshman cut the deficit to 14-7.

Price hit a nine-darter to get to 15-9 but Littler responded with a 148 before finishing it off in short order.

"It's been a crazy week, one of the best weeks of my life with the darts I've played," Littler said. "It's not been easy, it's been tough.

"The stats make it look easy but when you're on this stage with how hot it is, I've definitely played some of the best darts of my life.

"I feel like it's the best version of myself. I have just played so well."

Littler is eyeing a clean sweep of the majors, and will now turn his attention to the Pro Tour in order to qualify for the Player Championship Finals.

"I don't think my dad is too happy because we were meant to be going to Spain but now we will be going to Leicester for some Pro Tours!" he said.

Price, appearing in his first final since 2022 having never won the trophy, had said earlier in the week that if he brought his best to the final he could beat Littler, but it was not the case as, even averaging 104.97, the Welshman was blown away.

"Luke is one in a million," Price said. "I think I played pretty decent.

"In that game I missed a couple of opportunities but the bull checkouts, the 167, it was a big turning point even though it was early in the game.

"I didn't play brilliant, but I played decent."

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- Beau Graves edges out Fallon Sherrock to win third Women's Matchplay title

Earlier Beau Greaves claimed her third Women's World Matchplay title in four years as she edged out Fallon Sherrock 6-5.

Greaves started the final with finishes of 148 and 144 in consecutive legs, but Sherrock kept pushing, and took back-to-back legs to level at 5-5 and force a decider.

They shared maximums but Greaves came out on top with a checkout of 56 to secure the crown.

"I'm not one to celebrate but it was relief in the end," Greaves said. "Fallon is a great lass and an even better darts player. I knew I had to play well but to hit that last dart was an outpouring of relief."