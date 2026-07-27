Luke Littler to play public in Netflix darts show with £501k cash prize

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Luke Littler is to take part in a Netflix show in which members of the public attempt to beat him at darts.

"Beat Luke Littler" -- which will be aired live on the streaming giant on Oct. 30 -- will see hopefuls take on the world No. 1 for a chance to win £501,000.

Following open regional heats, 20 participants will be whittled down with each taking on Littler in a single leg.

A statement from Netflix read: "The rules are simple: one night, one chance, and one perfect leg of 501. If an amateur can defeat darts prodigy Luke Littler, they will walk away with a life-changing £501,000.

"Produced in partnership with the PDC, the governing body behind professional darts, the show will be rooted in the authentic world of competitive darts, bringing the sport's electric atmosphere live on Netflix.

Luke Littler won the World Matchplay on Sunday. Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

"To kick off the launch, Netflix has officially opened the nationwide recruitment search to find the 20 competitors brave enough to step up.

The call-out was led by a video message from Littler on Instagram, in collaboration with Netflix.

The regional heats will be open to all and will be held in Manchester and London this September to find the final 20 players who will earn a spot in the live broadcast.

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To win the prize, a competitor will have to overcome an in-form Littler who bulldozed his way to a second consecutive World Matchplay title on Sunday as he crushed Gerwyn Price 18-9 in Blackpool.

The 19-year-old averaged 111.53 in the final, setting an average for the tournament as a whole of 111.04 to break Phil Taylor's record of 106.31.

Littler also broke his own competition record for 180s as he hit 12 in the final to reach 66 for the week.