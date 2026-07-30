Luke Littler unveils mural in home town after nan gets early preview

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Luke Littler unveiled a mural in his home town of Warrington. Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Luke Littler got his first glimpse of a giant mural celebrating his achievements on Thursday -- but his nan had already beaten him to it.

The world champion was in his home town of Warrington to unveil the huge artwork painted on the side of the Golden Square shopping centre.

There was little surprise, however, after his grandmother had seen the tribute being prepared from a passing bus the previous day.

"It's amazing," Littler said. "My nan was on the bus going past yesterday and she got off to speak to the guys.

"Then she phoned my dad and mentioned it, so she saw it before all of us.

"We all can't believe it. I think the old Luke Littler wouldn't have ever thought about this happening, but it's happened and I'm very happy about it."

Littler was at his most formidable last week as he added the World Matchplay title to the World Championship, UK Open, Premier League and World Masters crowns he has already won this year.

Littler is in a rich vein of form. Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

He remains on course for an unprecedented clean sweep of major titles and he feels he will take some stopping if he can maintain the standards he set in Blackpool.

Littler averaged 111.53 in his final victory over Gerwyn Price and threw 66 maximums during the tournament -- both records.

"With performances like that not many people can stop me," Littler, who was also promoting sponsor Target Darts' initiative to donate darts equipment to 63 schools in the area, said.

"I'm feeling very good. The clean sweep is very much on." Littler is now heading to Orlando for a break before resuming his pursuit of titles.

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"Last week was up there with one of my best performances throughout a tournament," he said. "I was very happy with it, but now I need to relax, go to America, chill out, not think about darts and come back for the World Series.

"I won't be throwing darts in America, I'll be chilling out."

As Littler's list of honours continues to grow, he is being increasingly likened to Phil Taylor, the 16-time world champion widely regarded as the greatest player in darts history.

Littler said: "It is amazing to see the comparisons with Phil Taylor, but I am just myself.

"If I do go on and beat his records then I will be the best, but for now Phil will always be the 'GOAT'."

For now, though, Littler is content to savour the latest reminder of his remarkable rise.

"They've done a really good job," he said of his mural. "I wouldn't have turned it down, definitely not in Warrington."