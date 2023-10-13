        <
          Scott Van Pelt's 'Winners' for CFB Week 7: ACC underdogs to cover

          • Scott Van Pelt, Host, SportsCenter with SVPOct 13, 2023, 02:00 PM
          So good to hear Trombone Shorty for this segment. Also... nice to not have to use my 6-year-old as a prop to send out the picks on twitter. Did anyone force me to have Charlie sit with me? No. He's just funny and entertains me.

          Friday's picks

          Fresno State Bulldogs (-4, 56) at Utah State Aggies
          8 p.m. ET, Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

          Scott's pick: Utah State +4

          Picks this year very mid. But, it's only mid-October, so we trudge on. I've got eight of them. Again. Friday-nighter to prime the pump for the weekend. Logan, Utah. Not sure where it is on the weird scale, but we're on the home team plus against Fresno State. That's a little scary as they just lost in Laramie - where it's always weird.

          SVP: 31-22 all-time when picking Friday games

          Saturday's picks

          No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (-19, 52) at Purdue Boilermakers
          Noon ET, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

          Scott's pick: Purdue +19

          Busy in the noon window on Saturday and it's all HOTYBs... Taking points against top-5 teams means it's time to Hold On To Your Butts.

          I'm going to say this again, Purdue. Listen carefully. Bang that big-ass drum.

          Boilers, this is your last chance this year in Winners or you're dead to me.

          SVP: 0-2 when picking Purdue this season

          Syracuse Orange at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (-17.5, 55)
          Noon ET on ABC, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

          Scott's pick: Syracuse +17.5

          Syracuse lost its last two by 50 points combined... what kind of bozo takes them in Tally? This one.

          SVP: 3-1 all-time when picking Syracuse

          Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers (-9.5, 34)
          4 p.m. ET, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI.

          Scott's pick: Wisconsin -9.5

          I think my record picking against Iowa is just horrendous. I laid the points with Wisconsin last week, they fumbled late and let Rutgers in the back door. I'm laying them again - so button it up Bucky - whattaya say?

          SVP: 3-10 all-time when picking against Iowa

          Arizona Wildcats at No. 19 Washington State Cougars (-7.5, 57.5)
          7 p.m. ET, Gesa Field, Pullman, WA

          Scott's pick: Arizona +7.5

          We close with four road dogs. This take guts. You got em? I do.

          I also have Arizona plus the number in the Paloose? Did the Cats leave it all on the Colosseum floor? We'll know by half time in this one.

          SVP: 9-4 all-time when picking Arizona

          Missouri Tigers at No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats (-2, 50.5)
          7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network, Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

          Scott's pick: Missouri +2.5

          Same story with Mizzou at Kentucky. Heartbreak in Columbia for the Tigers. We are taking the itty-bitty piece of candy.

          SVP: 10-8 all-time when picking Missouri

          No. 25 Miami Hurricanes at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels (-3.5, 57)
          7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Spartan Stadium, Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

          Scott's pick: Miami +3.5

          The U to bounce back after the debacle at home and battle for 60 with high-scoring North Carolina.

          SVP: 4-1 all-time when picking Miami

          NC State Wolfpack at No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (-3, 44)
          8 p.m. ET on ACC Network, Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC

          Scott's pick: NC State +3

          And we'll stay in the ACC on Tobacco Road with NC State plus in Wallace Wade against Duke.

          SVP: 6-3 all-time when picking NC State

          That's it... hateful eight. Or grateful eight.

          Time will tell.