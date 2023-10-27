Want to know the latest trends, matchups and injury news in football? We've got you. Want to know where the public has money this week? We've got you. Want to know which teams to play, whom to roster in DFS or whom to pick in your Eliminator pool? We've got you there, too. Here's everything you need to know as you prepare for your fantasy football matchups and potential bets on the games this weekend.

The line on the Oregon Ducks - Utah Utes game jumped two points, after opening as low as Ducks -4.5. The line climbed to as high as Oregon -7 during the week but was sitting at -6.5 as of Thursday. "Every time it gets to 7, it get bought back down, so 6.5 is probably the right number," Joey Feazel, who oversees college football odds for Caesars Sportsbook, said on a company podcast. "Sharps like Oregon, but anything can happen in Salt Lake City. [Utah] has one of the best home-field advantages." DraftKings was reporting nearly 80% of the point-spread money on the favored Ducks as of Thursday.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs opened as high as a 16-point favorite over the Florida Gators , but the line had settled at UGA -14.5 heading into Friday. DraftKings was reporting balanced action on the game, with 56% of the point-spread money on the Gators.

The dramatic line movements that routine occur early in the season start to dwindle in late October and November. But there still were a handful of notable early line movements this week at Circa Sports, the influential Las Vegas-based sportsbook that posts some of the first weekly college football point spreads and totals. The Iowa State Cyclones opened as a 3-point road underdog against the Baylor Bears but quickly shifted to the favorite by Monday. On Thursday, the Cyclones were the consensus 2.5-point favorite.

Ohio State Buckeyes to make the playoff (+118): After getting past Penn State, the Buckeyes now have a 73% shot at the playoff, according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor. Yes, Michigan still stands in Ohio State's way. But even if the Buckeyes finish 11-1 with a loss to Michigan, they will still have a chance.

Oklahoma Sooners (-9) at Kansas Jayhawks : FPI makes this number Oklahoma by 17.4, an extraordinary difference from the line, considering that it doesn't know Jason Bean likely will start at QB again for Kansas. Bean, who has started four games for Kansas this year, has a 67 QBR, while Jalon Daniels , who has started three games, has an 83 QBR.

Kentucky Wildcats (+3.5) at No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers : Last week in Tuscaloosa, Tennessee led Alabama 13-0 after the first quarter and 20-7 as the teams went to their respective locker rooms for halftime. After that it was an Alabama 27-0 second half run en route to a 34-20 Tide victory. You think the Vols had a focused week of practice after that? Kentucky is off its bye week and catching 3.5 at home. Don't be surprised if the Wildcats win this game outright.

No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah OVER 47.5 points: Yes, this game is at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, where the Utes have historically been dominant. But this is a favorable spot for Oregon. The Ducks are coming off their bye week, so they've had two weeks to prepare for Kyle Whittingham's defense. Further, Utah is off a monster upset win at USC last Saturday, so this is a tricky turnaround for the Utes. Look for Bo Nix and the Ducks to hang a respectable number as this one goes over the total.

Troy Trojans (-6.5) at Texas State Bobcats : Troy got steamed from -4.5 to -6.5 earlier this week -- and for good reason. The Trojans have been cooking with gas over the past month. Since Sept. 23, Troy is 4-0 straight up and 3-1 against the spread, thanks, in large part, to a stout defense that is permitting an average of just 8.5 points per game during that stretch. Texas State is an impressive 5-2 on the season, but that record has made the Bobcats a bit overvalued, as they've played a relatively favorable schedule to date.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is dealing with a hip injury and was not at practice Wednesday, but he has played through ailments before and returned to practice Thursday, saying he will play Sunday.

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert had only nine carries and one reception in Week 7 and picked up an ankle injury in the process. Although Mostert has missed Wednesday practices in the past and returned to action, this time there is a new injury in the mix. His late week activity will be telling.

Meanwhile, Miami wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was clearly in significant pain in last Sunday's game when he developed back spasms. He left the game in the second quarter but eventually returned in the second half, notching four receptions after the injury. Despite the visible pain early, Waddle told reporters afterward that he felt "good." He was back in practice Wednesday, listed as limited, and appears to have the best chance of the three to play.

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Wednesday that Brock Purdy is in the concussion protocol after Purdy began experiencing symptoms on the plane ride home from Minnesota on Monday night. Shanahan pointed out that Purdy's symptoms had already improved to the point where he might be able to participate in portions of the walkthrough. Purdy was officially listed as a nonparticipant in Wednesday's practice, and Sam Darnold took the starter's reps. The plan is for Darnold to continue to take first-team reps in advance of Sunday's game, but Shanahan pointed out that Purdy has played with no practice reps before. This remains a day-to-day situation and could go up to the weekend.

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson suffered a concussion three weeks ago and had not returned to the practice field until Wednesday. He was listed as a full participant, and, presuming no setbacks, he appears on track to return in Week 8. Johnson would need clearance from both the team physician and the independent neurological consultant to be eligible to play Sunday. Khalil Herbert (high ankle sprain) remains on injured reserve (out at least two more games). D'Onta Foreman got the start in Weeks 6 and 7.