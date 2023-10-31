Open Extended Reactions

The Texas Rangers rebounded in Game 3 of the World Series to retake home-field advantage with a 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona will try to even things up on Halloween night in Game 4 and will send Joe Mantiply to the mound to face the Rangers' Andrew Heaney in what projects to be a game where bullpens are heavily involved.

First pitch is set for 8:03 p.m. ET. How will things fare in Game 4 and what are the bets you should consider?

Tristan H. Cockcroft and Todd Zola break it all down in today's roundtable.

World Series Game 4 picks

Rangers lead series, 2-1

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. ET, Chase Field, Phoenix

Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA/0-0, 6.00) vs. Mantiply (4.62, 1.13/2-0, 4.26)

Money line: Rangers -105, Diamondbacks -115

Run line: Rangers +1.5 (-210), Diamondbacks -1.5 (+175)

Total runs: Over/Under 9.5 (-105/-115)

The Game 4 money line has the Diamondbacks as slight favorites, but with both teams deploying Johnny Bullpen, and Jon Gray out of the mix for the Rangers, I like the Diamondbacks to break the Rangers' road winning and win comfortably, so backing Arizona and the run line (-1.5 RL +175). With the homer-prone Heaney opening for Texas, Christian Walker should face the lefty and Walker has been hitting the ball hard lately, so let's go to the well again and call a Game 4 homer (+400) for Walker again. -- Zola

I'm with Todd that the Diamondbacks, with all their righty bats in the heart of the lineup, stack up well against lefty Heaney, and I'll take most any bet that involves runs on Arizona's side. Walker indeed is a good bet to homer (+400), as a fastball- and lefty-mashing, extreme fly ball hitter. And, yes, Heaney might not even last to Walker's second turn through the lineup, but that only makes +448 for a bottom of the first home run an even more appealing bet.-- Cockcroft