NBA betting: Six picks for Tuesday

The NBA In-Season Tournament continues on Tuesday night with 10 games. But the most interesting game of the night features the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder with Rookie of the year candidates Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren facing off for the first time in the regular season. Is the beginning of the next great NBA rivalry? We'll see tonight. The two rookies aren't the only players that might shine on the court on Tuesday night, which leads me to my first recommendation.

Odds by ESPN BET

Moody's favorite bets for Tuesday

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 43.5 points, rebounds and assists.

Gilgeous-Alexander has surpassed 43.5 PAR in four consecutive games. He faces a Spurs defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in points allowed per 100 possessions. SGA has a great chance of hitting the over Tuesday night since the Thunder and Spurs both rank in the top-8 in pace.

Karl-Anthony Towns over 8.5 rebounds.

Towns has surpassed 8.5 rebounds in in three of his past four games despite competing for boards with Rudy Gobert. The Timberwolves rank first in points allowed per 100 possessions and allows the lowest effective field goal percentage in the league (47.8%). Towns should have plenty of rebounding opportunities against the Warriors on Tuesday.

Skylar Mays over 8.5 assists.

Mays has had 10 or more assists and played at least 30 minutes in each of the past two games. His production should continue on Tuesday night with Scoot Henderson and Malcolm Brogdon dealing with injuries. The Jazz rank 27th in points allowed per 100 possessions and allow opponents the fourth highest effective field goal percentage in the NBA.

Atlanta Hawks -4.5.

The Hawks have been highly efficient on offense so far this season. Atlanta shoots and rebounds well, ranking sixth in points scored per 100 possessions. This puts them in a great position to dominate a struggling Detroit Pistons team in the midst of an eight-game losing streak.

Detroit will also be playing without Jalen Duren, who has terrorized opponents in the paint this season, and don't have a reliable scorer outside of Cade Cunningham. Tonight is the perfect night to back the Hawks.

Duncan Robinson over 3.5 three-pointers.

Robinson's offensive role with the Heat should continue to grow while Tyler Herro is out. Robinson has attempted 7.3 three-pointers over the past three games and is poised for success against a Hornets defense that currently ranks last in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Lauri Markkanen over 24.5 points.

Markkanen has stepped up his offensive production with Walker Kessler out. He has averaged 16.2 FGA and 24.6 PPG over the past five games. The Jazz should continue to rely on Markkanen against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Tonight's Lines and BPI Predictions

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics, Odds by ESPN BET

Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 6-4 (4-6-0)

Hornets: 3-6 (4-5-0)

Line: Heat (-4.5) Total: 223.5

Money Line: Heat (-180), Hornets (+140)

BPI Projection: Heat by 4.5, straight up 65.8%, 222.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Josh Richardson, (NA - Back); Caleb Martin, (NA - Knee); Tyler Herro, (NA - Ankle)

Hornets: Brandon Miller, (NA - Ankle); Gordon Hayward, (NA - Hamstring); Cody Martin, (NA - Knee); James Bouknight, (NA - Knee); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Suspension); Terry Rozier, (NA - Groin); Frank Ntilikina, (NA - Lower Leg)

Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Records (Against the Spread)

Hawks: 5-4 (3-6-0)

Pistons: 2-9 (5-6-0)

Line: Hawks (-4.5) Total: 226.5

Money Line: Hawks (-175), Pistons (+135)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 3.9, straight up 63.4%, 231.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Trae Young, (GTD - Personal); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Pistons: Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle); Joe Harris, (OUT - Shoulder); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)

Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 6-4 (6-4-0)

76ers: 8-1 (8-1-0)

Line: 76ers (-5.5) Total: 239.5

Money Line: Pacers (+155), 76ers (-200)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 4.6, straight up 66.0%, 233.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: None reported

76ers: Joel Embiid, (GTD - Hip); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Personal); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 5-4 (7-2-0)

Nets: 5-5 (8-1-1)

Line: Nets (-3.5) Total: 217.5

Money Line: Magic (+120), Nets (-150)

BPI Projection: Nets by 5.4, straight up 68.9%, 221.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Gary Harris, (NA - Groin); Markelle Fultz, (NA - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)

Nets: Lonnie Walker IV, (NA - Knee); Ben Simmons, (NA - Hip); Cam Thomas, (NA - Ankle)

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder

7:30 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Records (Against the Spread)

Spurs: 3-7 (3-6-1)

Thunder: 6-4 (7-3-0)

Line: Thunder (-9.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Spurs (+320), Thunder (-475)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 10.4, straight up 81.3%, 238.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Jeremy Sochan, (GTD - Groin); Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Knee); Tre Jones, (GTD - Hamstring)

Thunder: None reported

Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Records (Against the Spread)

Mavericks: 8-2 (6-4-0)

Pelicans: 4-6 (4-5-1)

Line: Mavericks (-3.5) Total: 239.5

Money Line: Mavericks (-165), Pelicans (+130)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 3.1, straight up 61.2%, 231.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber, (NA - Toe)

Pelicans: Herbert Jones, (NA - Lower Leg); Trey Murphy III, (NA - Knee); CJ McCollum, (NA - Chest); Jose Alvarado, (NA - Ankle); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Records (Against the Spread)

Blazers: 3-6 (5-4-0)

Jazz: 3-7 (4-6-0)

Line: Jazz (-5.5) Total: 231.5

Money Line: Blazers (+180), Jazz (-240)

BPI Projection: Jazz by 7.7, straight up 75.2%, 229.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Hamstring); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb)

Jazz: John Collins, (GTD - Ankle); Walker Kessler, (OUT - Elbow)

LA Clippers at Denver Nuggets

10 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

Records (Against the Spread)

Clippers: 3-6 (3-6-0)

Nuggets: 8-2 (5-5-0)

Line: Nuggets (-4.5) Total: 224.5

Money Line: Clippers (+150), Nuggets (-190)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 3.3, straight up 61.9%, 224.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (NA - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps)

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (NA - Knee); Jamal Murray, (NA - Hamstring)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

Records (Against the Spread)

Timberwolves: 7-2 (6-2-1)

Warriors: 6-5 (5-6-0)

Line: Warriors (-1.5) Total: 220.5

Money Line: Timberwolves (+100), Warriors (-125)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 1.7, straight up 55.9%, 223.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jordan McLaughlin, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors: Stephen Curry, (GTD - Knee)

Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 2-8 (3-7-0)

Lakers: 5-5 (3-7-0)

Line: Lakers (-4.5) Total: 223.5

Money Line: Grizzlies (+150), Lakers (-190)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 2.9, straight up 59.8%, 227.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (NA - Achilles); Steven Adams, (NA - Knee); Xavier Tillman, (NA - Knee); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Knee); Ja Morant, (NA - Suspension)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (NA - Abdomen); LeBron James, (NA - Calf); Gabe Vincent, (NA - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (NA - Heel); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee)