NBA betting: Five picks for Saturday

Saturday night's NBA slate features six games to choose from. However, one of the most interesting games is between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers. Former Cavalier and future Hall of Famer LeBron James continues to make history.

He recently became the first player in league history to score 39,000 points in his career and has averaged 25.7 points per game so far this season. If he maintains this pace, he will likely surpass 40,000 points by the end of the season, which brings me to my first betting recommendation.

Moody's favorite bets for Saturday night

LeBron James over 25.5 points.

James has surpassed 25.5 points in four of his past five games and he won't disappoint on Saturday night against Cleveland. James has averaged 29.0 points PPG against the Cavaliers over his career. He faces a Cleveland defense that has given up the fifth-most points per game to small forwards this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 42.5 points, rebounds and assists.

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 30.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG and 6.3 APG in 30.4 MPG over his past 14 games. SGA will be busy against a Philadelphia 76ers team that has given up plenty of big performances to point guards this season.

De'Anthony Melton over 20.5 points, rebounds and assists.

Melton has surpassed 20.5 points, rebounds, and assists in six straight games while averaging 34.0 MPG and a 19.0% usage rate over that span. Melton is playing well right now and should continue to thrive for the 76ers alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.

Atlanta Hawks over 128.5 points vs. Washington Wizards

The Hawks have been a scoring powerhouse this season, ranking second in points scored per 100 possessions. They face a Wizards defense that has struggled tremendously, ranking 30th in points allowed per 100 possessions. The Wizards also have allowed the highest effective field goal percentage in the league (58%). Fatigue could also be a factor for Washington. The team is playing the second night of back-to-back after falling to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Jalen Johnson over 22.5 points and rebounds.

This is a great spot for Johnson against a Wizards team that gives up the third-most points per game and second-most rebounds per game to small forwards. Johnson has exceeded 22.5 points and rebounds in four of his past five games.

Tonight's Lines and BPI Predictions

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics, Odds by ESPN BET

Philadelphia 76ers at Oklahoma City Thunder

5 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Records (Against the Spread)

76ers: 10-5 (10-5-0)

Thunder: 11-4 (12-3-0)

Line: 76ers (-1.5) Total: 229.5

Money Line: 76ers (-120), Thunder (+100)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 1.3, straight up 54.7%, 232.0 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Joel Embiid, (GTD - Hip); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Thunder: Lindy Waters III, (GTD - Back); Jalen Williams, (OUT - Hip)

Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets

6 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 10-6 (8-8-0)

Nets: 6-8 (10-3-1)

Line: Nets (-3.5) Total: 215.5

Money Line: Heat (+135), Nets (-155)

BPI Projection: Nets by 2.7, straight up 60.1%, 221.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Duncan Robinson, (GTD - Thumb); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Ankle); R.J. Hampton, (OUT - Knee)

Nets: Dennis Smith Jr., (OUT - Back); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Ankle); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back)

Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington

Records (Against the Spread)

Hawks: 7-7 (4-10-0)

Wizards: 2-13 (7-8-0)

Line: Hawks (-7.5) Total: 248.5

Money Line: Hawks (-340), Wizards (+270)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 6.8, straight up 72.5%, 241.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly, (GTD - Knee); Ryan Rollins, (GTD - Knee); Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee)

Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Records (Against the Spread)

Lakers: 9-7 (6-10-0)

Cavaliers: 8-7 (6-9-0)

Line: Cavaliers (-3.5) Total: 224.5

Money Line: Lakers (+135), Cavaliers (-155)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 5.5, straight up 69.0%, 224.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Hip); Cam Reddish, (GTD - Groin); LeBron James, (GTD - Calf); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Face)

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Donovan Mitchell, (GTD - Hamstring); Isaac Okoro, (GTD - Knee); Dean Wade, (OUT - Ankle); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz

9:30 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Records (Against the Spread)

Pelicans: 9-7 (10-5-1)

Jazz: 4-11 (7-8-0)

Line: Pelicans (-1.5) Total: 232.5

Money Line: Pelicans (-115), Jazz (-105)

BPI Projection: Jazz by 0.1, straight up 50.2%, 236.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, (OUT - Chest); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Calf)

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen, (GTD - Hamstring); Walker Kessler, (GTD - Elbow)

Dallas Mavericks at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Mavericks: 10-5 (8-7-0)

Clippers: 6-8 (5-9-0)

Line: Mavericks (-1.5) Total: 234.5

Money Line: Mavericks (-125), Clippers (+105)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 0.9, straight up 53.1%, 235.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Back); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Xavier Moon, (GTD - Thumb); Brandon Boston Jr., (GTD - Quadriceps)