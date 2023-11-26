NFL Week 12 last-minute bets - Best values on props, picks and more

Open Extended Reactions

If I'm placing bets on a Sunday, I'm not looking at full game spreads or totals. Those are efficient markets that have been bet into all week. Instead, I'm looking for the obscure. It's my specialty anyway. It's what I build statistical models around to try to find an edge. If there's an advantage to be found now, it's in small markets.

So come along for the ride and see how we fare diving deep into Sunday props. Results from last week are at the bottom of the story.

Odds via ESPN BET.

Pass completions

Lamar Jackson over 19.5 pass completions (+100 at ESPN BET)

The Ravens have the second-lowest designed pass play rate in the NFL (56%), but if we look only at situations where their win probability is between 15-85%, (i.e. the game remains in doubt) they are middle of the pack (62%). Baltimore is only 3.5-point favorites against the Chargers on the road here, so the blowout probability isn't that high. Thus, there should be more passing opportunities -- and therefore more completions -- against this bad Chargers secondary. I forecast Jackson for 20.8 completions.

Jalen Hurts over 21.5 pass completions (-105)

Joshua Dobbs over 21.5 pass completions (+100)

Pass attempts

Will Levis under 28.5 pass attempts (-105)

Levis has gone over this line in three of his four starts, but only one of those games was a win. Tennessee enters this game in the unusual situation of being a 3.5-point favorite. I expect a more conservative game plan if they get ahead against Bryce Young and co. My model puts Levis' attempts at an average of 27.5.

C.J. Stroud over 35.5 pass attempts (+105)

Josh Allen over 35.5 pass attempts (-120)

QB interceptions

Justin Fields over 0.5 interceptions (+115)

Fields has consistently recorded an interception rate between 2.5% and 2.9% in each of his three seasons in the NFL -- all above the roughly 1.9% league average. As a light underdog against what has become a solid blitz-happy Vikings defense under Brian Flores, I'm surprised we're getting plus-money here, but I'll take it. My model makes the over price -122.

Receptions

Alvin Kamara under 4.5 receptions (-130)

I've written in this space about fading running back receptions against the Cowboys because I don't think the market has fully baked in the effect of man-heavy defenses against running backs in the passing game. The Falcons aren't quite at the Cowboys (65%) level in terms of the rate of man coverage, but at 60% man they're pretty close -- and the second-heaviest man team in the league. As a result, I like Kamara's under.

Sacks

Haason Reddick under 0.5 sacks (-115)

I'm a big Reddick believer -- he's a long-time pass rush win rate stalwart -- but the pass rusher is only part of the equation in a sack prop. The quarterback plays a huge role, too, and Josh Allen has been elite in sack avoidance this season with just a 3.3% sack rate (second only behind Patrick Mahomes) and a 0.12 sack-to-pressure ration (again only behind Mahomes). My model makes the fair price on the under -146.

Montez Sweat under 0.5 sacks (-132)

Because Sweat ranks 51st out of 53 edge rushers in pass rush win rate, my model is almost always going to be lower on him than consensus. He has recorded one sack in three games with the Bears, and this isn't a great spot for him to find his second. The Vikings are favored, have a good pass protecting offensive line and Joshua Dobbs has taken sacks at a lower than average 5.6% this season. I make the price -182.

Tackles + assists

Harrison Phillips under 5.5 tackles + assists (+135)

We hit on this under last week and we're coming back to the well. It's one of the few spots where -- barring some major playing time changes -- our model is way off from the market. I forecast Phillips for just 4.0 tackles + assists, and we're getting plus-money on under 5.5. No doubt Phillips frequently racks up tackles on run plays, so this is simply a high total to hit for any defensive lineman.

Results

Last week

QB interceptions: 1-2 (-0.5 units)

Pass completions: 1-1 (-0.2 units)

Pass attempts: 1-0 (+0.8 units)

Receptions: 2-0 (+1.6 units)

Sacks: 3-3 (-0.8 units)

Tackles: 4-4 (-0.3 units)

Overall: 12-10 (+0.7 units)

2023 season