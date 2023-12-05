NBA betting: Five picks for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

After a very competitive Monday night of in-season tournament games, it is clear that some players are motivated to play hard and give more effort than in a normal regular season game. We have seen playmakers from each the teams Monday night rise to the occasion during the quarterfinals. Tuesday night's games should be very close with a number of intriguing storylines highlighting both matchups. Can Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks overcome the Milwaukee Bucks? Will the Los Angeles Lakers stay undefeated in tournament play? Here is how to handle both in-season tournament games from a betting perspective.

Devin Booker over 40.5 points, rebounds and assists

The Suns lost both games against the Lakers that he missed. Phoenix needs Booker's help to avenge those losses, and he has a history of rising to the occasion against Los Angeles. In his last six games against the Lakers, Booker averaged 27.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. On Tuesday, there is a strong likelihood that he will exceed those per-game averages, particularly given his role as the Suns' point guard, stepping into the void left by Chris Paul.

Damian Lillard over 24.5 points

Lillard is one fire right now, surpassing this line in five of his past six games. He has also averaged 18.8 FGA and 38.4 MPG over that span. The presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo should command a great deal of defensive attention from the Knicks, which Lillard should take advantage He has averaged 34.0 PPG over the past four games and should be ready to put on a show on Tuesday night.

LeBron James over 33.5 points and rebounds

James should certainly be motivated to add NBA in-season tournament champion to his long list of career accomplishments. He has averaged 25.0 PPG and 8.0 RPG in tournament games this season.

Julius Randle over 14.5 assists and rebounds

Randle has averaged 20.6 assists and rebounds over the past three games. While the Bucks have only allowed 9.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game to power forwards this season, it is difficult to ignore how Randle has been playing. I expect him to go over this number Tuesday night.

Anthony Davis over 12.5 rebounds

Davis has averaged 13.0 RPG in over his past 10 games. Given Davis' consistency as a rebounder and the stakes on the line in Tuesday night's game, he should perform well. The Suns have given up 12.5 RPG to power forwards this season.

Tonight's lines and BPI predictions

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics, Odds by ESPN BET

New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks

7:30 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 12-7 (11-7-1)

Bucks: 14-6 (8-12-0)

Line: Bucks (-4.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Knicks (+160), Bucks (-190)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 3.3, straight up 61.6%, 237.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: DaQuan Jeffries, (GTD - Illness); Evan Fournier, (GTD - Illness)

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Andre Jackson Jr., (GTD - Back); Pat Connaughton, (OUT - Ankle)

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Suns: 12-8 (9-10-1)

Lakers: 12-9 (9-12-0)

Line: Lakers (-1.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Suns (+105), Lakers (-125)

BPI Projection: Suns by 2.4, straight up 58.6%, 231.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Eric Gordon, (GTD - Knee); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Back); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Hip); Jarred Vanderbilt, (GTD - Heel); LeBron James, (GTD - Calf); Rui Hachimura, (GTD - Nose); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)