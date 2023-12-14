NBA betting: Five picks for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA season continues with a seven-game slate for bettors to choose from Thursday. I'm most looking forward to the matchups between the Eastern Conference rivals Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics beat the Cavaliers on Tuesday, so this is the second game of a back-to-back. The Cavs are on a two-game losing streak, while the Celtics have won five of their past six. Boston enters as an 8.5-point favorite, but I'm very interested in two other bets from this game. It'll be interesting to see what happens Tuesday night.

Now let's dive into my betting recommendations.

Cavaliers at Celtics over 226.5 points. The Cavaliers rank seventh in points scored per 100 possessions and the Celtics fourth. These teams combined for 233 points Tuesday, so I expect another high-scoring game Thursday night in Boston. The Cavaliers have gone over the total in seven of 12 road games. The over has also cashed in four of the past five games for the Celtics. As we exit this statistical rabbit hole, consider that the Celtics have gone over in each of the past five games against the Cavaliers.

Donovan Mitchell over 37.5 combined points, rebounds, assists (-110). Mitchell has surpassed this line in three of his past four games. Even though the Celtics rank fourth in points allowed per 100 possessions, Mitchell should have a high usage rate, especially with Evan Mobley, who averages 16.0 points per game, already ruled out because of an injury. Since joining the Cavaliers, Mitchell has averaged 35.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in five games against the Celtics.

Luka Doncic over 9.5 assists (-130). Doncic is averaging 12.4 assists per game over the Mavs' past five contests. Since Kyrie Irving and Josh Green have already been ruled out, Doncic should have a high usage rate against the Timberwolves -- resulting in a lot of assists.

Kawhi Leonard over 30.5 points and assists (-125). Draymond Green has once again been suspended, and it will be hard to replace his passionate and aggressive defense against a red-hot Clippers team on Thursday. Leonard has surpassed this line in three consecutive games and has averaged 25.5 points and 4.3 assists per game against the Warriors since joining the Clippers.

Jimmy Butler over 35.5 combined points, rebounds, assists (-105). Butler is averaging 21.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game and is in a great spot to surpass those numbers against a Bulls team that ranks 22nd in points allowed per 100 possessions. Chicago also allows opponents an effective field goal percentage of 56.4%, the seventh highest in the league. With Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro ruled out, Butler will have to carry the offensive load for the Heat.

Tonight's lines and BPI predictions

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics, Odds by ESPN BET

All times ET

Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

Records (Against the Spread)

Cavaliers: 13-11 (10-13-1)

Celtics: 17-5 (9-11-2)

Line: Celtics (-8.5) Total: 226.5

Money Line: Cavaliers (+300), Celtics (-380)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 8, straight up 77%, 224.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: None reported

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Ankle)

Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

Records (Against the Spread)

Bulls: 9-16 (10-14-1)

Heat: 14-10 (11-13-0)

Line: Heat (-3.5) Total: 216.5

Money Line: Bulls (+150), Heat (-170)

BPI Projection: Heat by 5, straight up 68%, 225.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Ankle); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Bam Adebayo, (GTD - Hip); Haywood Highsmith, (GTD - Back); Josh Richardson, (GTD - Head); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Ankle)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

Records (Against the Spread)

Timberwolves: 17-5 (11-8-3)

Mavericks: 15-8 (13-10-0)

Line: Mavericks (-1.5) Total: 230.5

Money Line: Timberwolves (+105), Mavericks (-125)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 0.7, straight up 52%, 231.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Hip); Jaden McDaniels, (GTD - Ankle); Jordan McLaughlin, (GTD - Knee)

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr., (GTD - Back); Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Heel); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe); Josh Green, (OUT - Elbow)

Brooklyn Nets at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

Records (Against the Spread)

Nets: 13-10 (17-5-1)

Nuggets: 16-9 (10-14-1)

Line: Nuggets (-9.5) Total: 230.5

Money Line: Nets (+320), Nuggets (-410)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 3.3, straight up 62%, 230.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Back); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Ankle); Jay Huff, (GTD - Leg); Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (OUT - Concussion)

Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

Records (Against the Spread)

Jazz: 8-16 (12-12-0)

Blazers: 6-16 (11-11-0)

Line: Blazers (-3.5) Total: 226.5

Money Line: Jazz (+135), Blazers (-155)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 4.2, straight up 64%, 231.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: John Collins, (GTD - Illness); Luka Samanic, (GTD - Illness); Keyonte George, (OUT - Foot); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Hamstring)

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Ish Wainright, (GTD - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Knee); Jerami Grant, (OUT - Concussion)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Records (Against the Spread)

Thunder: 15-7 (15-6-1)

Kings: 13-9 (12-10-0)

Line: Kings (-1.5) Total: 244.5

Money Line: Thunder (+105), Kings (-125)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 0.9, straight up 53%, 241.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: None reported

Kings: Trey Lyles, (GTD - Illness); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)

Golden State Warriors at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Warriors: 10-13 (9-13-1)

Clippers: 13-10 (10-13-0)

Line: Clippers (-5.5) Total: 231.5

Money Line: Warriors (+180), Clippers (-210)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 4.2, straight up 65%, 231.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf)

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (GTD - Illness); Paul George, (GTD - Groin); Joshua Primo, (OUT - Knee); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hip)