Open Extended Reactions

Week 16 kicks off as the New Orleans Saints hit the road to face the Los Angeles Rams.

So what is worth betting? And what should you avoid?



Betting analysts Eric Moody, Anita Marks, Tyler Fulghum and Aaron Schatz are here to provide their thoughts.

Note: Odds by ESPN BET.

Saints at Rams (-4, 46.5). Two 7-7 teams with three games to go. Which team do you think is the better team and how are you betting this one?

Fulghum: I think the Rams are the better 7-7 team at the moment and I like them to win this Thursday night pseudo-elimination game. In a short week, it certainly benefits the body that the Rams didn't have to travel. They played in SoFi Stadium on Sunday beating the Commanders 28-20. The offense has been clicking since Kyren Williams returned from IR ranking 2nd in the league over that span to only San Francisco in PPG (33.0), YPG (427.8) and Offensive EPA (46.42). Who do you trust more with you wager: Sean McVay or Dennis Allen? That's an easy one. Rams -4 (-105) | Rams Team Total OVER 24.5 (-115)

Schatz: We think of the New Orleans offense as being fairly impotent but they've actually been reasonably efficient this year. The Saints rank 18th right now in weighted offensive DVOA, giving more strength to recent games. The Rams are ninth and we know that their offense is better with Matthew Stafford at the helm. Neither team has a top-10 defense and both teams are in the top half of the league in offensive pace so my preferred bet here is OVER 46.5.

Moody: I'm backing the Rams -4 to cover the spread at home against the spread against the Saints. Los Angeles has won four of its last five games. Over that time period, the Rams are also 4-1 against the spread. Most importantly Matthew Stafford is healthy and has been leveraging his top two receiving playmakers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Over the last four games, the veteran quarterback has averaged 265 passing yards and 3.0 passing touchdowns per game. It will be difficult for the Saints to slow down the Rams offense. Los Angeles is a middle of the road defensive team, but is talented enough to close out this game, especially considering New Orleans' red zone struggles. The Saints are 2-4-1 against the spread on the road this season.

Cooper Kupp has a receiving yards prop of 72.5 while Puka Nacua's is at 62.5. Are either of these more appealing than the other?

Fulghum: Cooper Kupp is the more appealing bet. The six week lull that hit Kupp from late October to early December was clearly due to playing at less than 100% health on his ankle. While it's probably a bit ambitious to assume he's completely healthy at this point, the last two games have shown us he's feeling much better. He's caught 16 passes for 226 yards, 2 TDs and seen 18 targets. He's back to being Matthew Stafford's first and most comfortable read.

Pigskin Bracket Challenge Welcome to ESPN's new NFL playoff bracket game! $70K+ in prizes. FREE to play

Moody: Puka Nacua is the more appealing bet considering the defensive attention Kupp will command after two consecutive games of 100 or more receiving yards. The Rams target their wide receivers at the highest rate in the league. The way head coach Sean McVay positions his wide receiver duo for success against the Saints defensive backs will be interesting to watch. Nacua has surpassed 62.5 receiving yards in three of his last five games. Over time frame, he has also averaged 7.8 targets per game. Nacua also has a knack for creating long receptions. This season, he has six games with a reception of 30 yards or more.

The Saints enter the game +175 to win the NFC South, with Tampa Bay (-150) and Atlanta (+700) the others. If you had to bet one of these, which one would you bet and why?

Fulghum: Betting the NFC South might be a fool's errand.

Schatz: None of these lines are particularly good value based on my simulations.

What's your favorite prop bet on Thursday?

Fulghum: Kyren Williams OVER 110.5 rush + receiving yds (-118). Sean McVay is going to ride Kyren Williams, and why not? Williams has been phenomenal this season and at his best down the stretch. He's averaging 26.5 touches, 146.0 total yards, and 1 TD per game since returning from IR in Week 12.

Schatz: I'm down with Williams as a runner but not as a receiver. The Saints rank second in DVOA against running backs as receivers. It's a combination of good linebacker play and the fact that their pass rush hasn't done enough to force dumpoffs this year. So my prop is Kyren Williams UNDER 18.5 receiving yards.

Moody: Kyren Williams OVER 18.5 rushing attempts. He's surpassed this line in three consecutive games. The spread suggests a competitive game and the total is set at 44.5 points, indicating a low scoring game. While New Orleans' defense has allowed the sixth fewest passing yards per game this season, it has allowed the ninth most rushing yards per game. In order to exploit that defensive weakness, Williams should be provided plenty of rushing attempts. For the Rams, a strong running game could open up the passing game even more.

Is there anything else you're playing on Thursday?

Fulghum: If you're so inclined the current prop for the Rams season win total is 8.5. OVER 8.5 (-110) seems like a reasonable bet looking at their schedule. The Rams are favored in Week 16 against New Orleans, and then will travel to the MetLife to take on the Giants as a favorite in Week 17 with the rest advantage. Their Week 18 matchup with San Francisco looms large, but it's possible the 49ers have already wrapped up the #1 seed in the NFC and have no need to play starters.

Moody: Matthew Stafford OVER 248.5 passing yards. He's surpassed this line in three consecutive games. Stafford also has the added benefit of playing at home in the cozy confines of SoFi Stadium. His No. 3 receiver Tutu Atwell is also expected to return on Thursday night. Stafford has averaged 266.1 passing yards per game at home since he's been the Rams.

Marks: 1st Half Los Angeles -3 (-105). The Rams have scored on their opening drive in four straight games. Sean McVay's early script is always on point and will be an issue for a bad Saints defense. Meanwhile the Saints are 19th in 1st half differential (-21). Stafford is a top-5 QB at the moment, and this Rams offense is rolling on all cylinders.