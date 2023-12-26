NBA betting: Five picks for Tuesday

Nine games are on the NBA schedule on Tuesday as the league marches on after a fun Christmas slate. Here's a look at some of the bets that stick out tonight.

Clint Capela over 10.5 rebounds. He's surpassed this line in three of his last four games. This season, the Bulls are giving up the eighth most rebounds per game. Capela has averaged 12.3 rebounds per game against Chicago in his career. This season, he averages 10.7 rebounds and 26.0 minutes per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie over 6.5 assists. On Saturday, he had seven assists against the Pistons. Dinwiddie has averaged 7.3 assists per game over the last 15 games. He also has a usage rate of 21% over that time frame. This season, the Pistons allow the fifth most assists to point guards. As Detroit will be motivated to end their historic losing streak, especially at home, this game may be closer than the spread implies.

Jabari Smith Jr. 26.5 points and rebounds. He has exceeded this line in three consecutive games. Smith is playing very well right now and faces a Pacers team that ranks 29th in points allowed per 100 possessions. Indiana also allows opponents an effective field goal percentage of 57.5%, the second highest in the league. Additionally, the Pacers play at the second fastest pace in the league, which bodes well for Smith. He scored 30 points and had 12 rebounds against Indiana back on March 9th, 2023.

Jonas Valanciunas over 10.5 rebounds. He's surpassed this line in six of his last seven games. Valanciunas had 15 rebounds against the Grizzies on Dec. 19. The Pelicans have a significant frontcourt advantage over a Memphis team without Steven Adams. New

Anfernee Simons over 3.5 total threes made. The Kings continue to rely heavily on their offensive output to get wins. Sacramento ranks 22nd in points allowed per 100 possessions. Simons has averaged 9.3 triples per game and made almost 40% of them this season. Shaedon Sharpe is questionable for Tuesday night game's due to a groin injury. His absence would give Simons more 3-point attempts. Simons has averaged 11.3 3-point attempts in the three games Sharpe has missed, and he's made 47.1% of them.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Records (Against the Spread)

Nets: 14-15 (18-10-1)

Pistons: 2-27 (9-19-1)

Line: Nets (-6.5) Total: 230.5

Money Line: Nets (-250), Pistons (+205)

BPI Projection: Nets by 8.9, straight up 79%, 227.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)

Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Stewart, (GTD - Toe); Jalen Duren, (GTD - Ankle); Killian Hayes, (GTD - Illness)

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 17-11 (19-9-0)

Wizards: 5-23 (14-14-0)

Line: Magic (-7.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Magic (-300), Wizards (+245)

BPI Projection: Magic by 3.5, straight up 62%, 231.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Wrist); Joe Ingles, (GTD - Ankle); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards: Danilo Gallinari, (GTD - Rest); Delon Wright, (GTD - Knee); Johnny Davis, (GTD - Calf); Kyle Kuzma, (GTD - Knee)

Records (Against the Spread)

Hawks: 12-17 (7-22-0)

Bulls: 13-18 (15-15-1)

Line: Hawks (-1.5) Total: 235.5

Money Line: Hawks (-115), Bulls (-105)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 1, straight up 53%, 239.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Jalen Johnson, (GTD - Wrist); Trae Young, (GTD - Shoulder); AJ Griffin, (OUT - Personal)

Bulls: Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Nikola Vucevic, (GTD - Hip); Onuralp Bitim, (OUT - Nose); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 14-14 (14-14-0)

Rockets: 15-12 (17-8-2)

Line: Rockets (-3.5) Total: 237.5

Money Line: Pacers (+130), Rockets (-150)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 0.2, straight up 51%, 240.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Bruce Brown, (GTD - Knee)

Rockets: Reggie Bullock Jr., (GTD - Illness); Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 9-19 (12-16-0)

Pelicans: 17-13 (17-12-1)

Line: Pelicans (-4.5) Total: 229.5

Money Line: Grizzlies (+155), Pelicans (-190)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 6.6, straight up 72%, 230.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Foot); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Hamstring); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee)

Pelicans: Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow); Cody Zeller, (GTD - Ankle); Larry Nance Jr., (GTD - Ribs)

Records (Against the Spread)

Timberwolves: 22-6 (15-10-3)

Thunder: 18-9 (18-8-1)

Line: Thunder (-2.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Timberwolves (+110), Thunder (-130)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 2.2, straight up 57%, 235.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Knee)

Thunder: Jalen Williams, (GTD - Illness); Josh Giddey, (GTD - Ankle)

Records (Against the Spread)

Jazz: 12-18 (16-14-0)

Spurs: 4-24 (10-17-1)

Line: Jazz (-3.5) Total: 241.5

Money Line: Jazz (-165), Spurs (+140)

BPI Projection: Jazz by 4.3, straight up 64%, 240.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Keyonte George, (GTD - Foot); Talen Horton-Tucker, (GTD - Foot)

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); Victor Wembanyama, (GTD - Ankle); Zach Collins, (GTD - Knee)

Records (Against the Spread)

Kings: 17-11 (15-13-0)

Blazers: 7-21 (13-15-0)

Line: Kings (-8.5) Total: 236.5

Money Line: Kings (-340), Blazers (+270)

BPI Projection: Kings by 4.1, straight up 64%, 232.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Alex Len, (GTD - Ankle); Malik Monk, (GTD - Foot)

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Shaedon Sharpe, (GTD - Groin)

Records (Against the Spread)

Hornets: 7-20 (11-16-0)

Clippers: 17-12 (14-15-0)

Line: Clippers (-12.5) Total: 227.5

Money Line: Hornets (+475), Clippers (-650)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 14.2, straight up 90%, 232.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Brandon Miller, (GTD - Ankle); Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Joshua Primo, (GTD - Undisclosed); Kawhi Leonard, (GTD - Hip); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hip)