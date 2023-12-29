NBA betting: Five picks for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

We've got a heavy schedule on tap for Friday night, with 20 of the 30 teams in action. This will be the busiest night in the NBA until 2024, with only six games scheduled in each of the last two nights of this year.

That makes this a night of opportunity, so let's explore some of the more fun matchups in this busiest night of the (remaining) year.

Snellings' favorite bets for Friday

Hornets +15.5 over Suns (-105). The Hornets have struggled this season, particularly since LaMelo Ball's injury, having lost six straight games on the road and nine straight games overall. But, despite all the losses, it is relatively rare for them to lose games by more than 15 points; they have only four such losses in their past 19 games overall. The Suns had a strong bounce-back performance in their last outing, beating the Rockets by 16 points on the road on Wednesday. But, before that game, the Suns had lost five of six and nine of their previous 12. On the season, the Suns are only 7-9 at home, and their overall scoring margin is only +0.5 PPG. As such, 15.5 points is more points than I would be willing to give. According to ESPN Analytics, the Suns should be double-digit favorites at 12.2 points, but they also fall short of predicting a victory margin of 16-or-more points.

Tyrese Maxey OVER 27.5 points (-120). Maxey is due for a big scoring game after two pedestrian outings. He couldn't buy a bucket on Christmas day against the Heat, going scoreless through the first half and 0-for-7 from downtown before making his only 3-pointer in garbage time. He played closer to his norm on Wednesday, making half of his field goal attempts and leading the 76ers with 23 points, but was still below his typical volume. Joel Embiid has missed the last two games injured and will be out again on Friday, so Maxey has another chance for higher than usual volume. In the three games before Christmas, Maxey averaged 32.3 PPG with at least 29 points in each game. And Friday's opponents, the Rockets, are elite on defense against forwards (top-5 in points allowed to each forward slot) but have trouble against point guards (20th in points allowed to opposing point guards).

Donovan Mitchell OVER 29.5 points (-120). Mitchell has missed the last four games due to an illness and is listed as a game time decision on Friday. But if he does return, he will do so against an excellent matchup. The Bucks allow the third-most points in the NBA to opposing point guards, including 74 total points over two games against Jalen Brunson this week. Before his illness, Mitchell had scored 31 or more points in two of his past three games.

Trae Young OVER 40.5 total points and assists (-115). Young scored at least 30 points with 10 assists in seven straight games in the second half of December, tying Oscar Robertson for the longest such streak in NBA history. That streak ended on Tuesday, when he dropped 21 points and 13 assists against the Bulls. He has a good chance to start another 30-10 streak on Friday, against a Kings defense that allows the fourth-most points and the third-most assists to opposing point guards. Overall, in his past eight games, Young has averaged 31.3 PPG and 13.3 APG (44.6 P+A).

Paolo Banchero OVER 22.5 points (-125). Banchero has had a strong scoring month in December, averaging 24.4 PPG in his 12 games. He has scored 23 or more points in 7 of those 12 games. On Friday, he faces Julius Randle and a Knicks defense that allows the seventh-most points to opposing power forwards (24.8 PPG).

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 17-13 (16-13-1)

Magic: 18-12 (20-10-0)

Line: Magic (-1.5) Total: 227.5

Money Line: Knicks (+100), Magic (-120)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 0.9, straight up 53%, 230.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Jericho Sims, (OUT - Ankle); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Magic: Gary Harris, (GTD - Calf); Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Hamstring); Joe Ingles, (OUT - Ankle); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee)

7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Records (Against the Spread)

Nets: 15-16 (18-12-1)

Wizards: 5-25 (14-16-0)

Line: Nets (-6.5) Total: 242.5

Money Line: Nets (-245), Wizards (+200)

BPI Projection: Nets by 4.2, straight up 65%, 232.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Dorian Finney-Smith, (GTD - Knee); Nic Claxton, (GTD - Ankle); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)

Wizards: Danilo Gallinari, (GTD - Back)

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records (Against the Spread)

Kings: 17-12 (15-14-0)

Hawks: 12-18 (7-23-0)

Line: Hawks (-1.5) Total: 251.5

Money Line: Kings (+100), Hawks (-120)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 3.8, straight up 63%, 247.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: None reported

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Seth Lundy, (OUT - Knee)

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 12-18 (14-16-0)

Celtics: 24-6 (15-13-2)

Line: Celtics (-7.5) Total: 225.5

Money Line: Raptors (+255), Celtics (-315)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 7.1, straight up 75%, 226.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Garrett Temple, (GTD - Ankle); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Back); Jayson Tatum, (GTD - Ankle)

7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Records (Against the Spread)

Bucks: 23-8 (14-17-0)

Cavaliers: 18-13 (15-15-1)

Line: Bucks (-6.5) Total: 239.5

Money Line: Bucks (-250), Cavaliers (+210)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 4.4, straight up 65%, 238.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Calf)

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle); Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee); Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Donovan Mitchell, (GTD - Illness); Sam Merrill, (GTD - Wrist)

8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

Records (Against the Spread)

76ers: 21-9 (21-9-0)

Rockets: 15-14 (17-10-2)

Line: 76ers (-1.5) Total: 224.5

Money Line: 76ers (-120), Rockets (+100)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 4.8, straight up 67%, 228.4 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Joel Embiid, (OUT - Ankle); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Hamstring)

Rockets: Dillon Brooks, (OUT - Oblique); Jabari Smith Jr., (OUT - Ankle); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

9 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

Records (Against the Spread)

Thunder: 20-9 (20-8-1)

Nuggets: 23-10 (15-17-1)

Line: Nuggets (-2.5) Total: 236.5

Money Line: Thunder (+120), Nuggets (-140)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 1.7, straight up 56%, 238.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Jaylin Williams, (GTD - Hip)

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (OUT - Face); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

9 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

Records (Against the Spread)

Hornets: 7-22 (12-17-0)

Suns: 15-15 (11-18-1)

Line: Suns (-15.5) Total: 230.5

Money Line: Hornets (+750), Suns (-1200)

BPI Projection: Suns by 12.8, straight up 87%, 233.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf); Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Lower Leg); Mark Williams, (GTD - Back)

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Ankle); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

Records (Against the Spread)

Spurs: 5-25 (11-18-1)

Blazers: 8-22 (14-16-0)

Line: Blazers (-5.5) Total: 232.5

Money Line: Spurs (+190), Blazers (-220)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 5.4, straight up 68%, 234.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); Devonte' Graham, (OUT - Illness)

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Illness); Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Duop Reath, (GTD - Back); Shaedon Sharpe, (GTD - Thigh)

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 10-20 (13-17-0)

Clippers: 18-12 (14-16-0)

Line: Clippers (-7.5) Total: 225.5

Money Line: Grizzlies (+240), Clippers (-290)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 10.8, straight up 83%, 230.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Derrick Rose, (GTD - Hamstring); Ja Morant, (GTD - Illness); Luke Kennard, (GTD - Knee); Santi Aldama, (GTD - Illness)

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Joshua Primo, (GTD - Undisclosed); Kawhi Leonard, (GTD - Hip); Moussa Diabate, (GTD - Hip)