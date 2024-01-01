NBA betting: Four picks for New Year's Day

Open Extended Reactions

First of all, Merry New Year, my friends!

Second: this is not a drill. I repeat, this is not a drill. Giannis Antetokounmpo has a game against the Indiana Pacers tonight! There are seven games on tap to start the New Year, and we'll dig into them below. But, based on what we've seen this season, there is only one place we can begin this article identifying interesting angles and matchups for the night...

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 35.5 points (-120). I didn't care where this line was set, I was taking the over. This will be the fourth time this season that Giannis has faced the Pacers. In the first three games, he is averaging 51.7 PPG on 72.2 FG%. You read that right. He has not scored less than 37 points in any of the games. The last time he faced the Pacers, Giannis dropped a franchise-record 64 points, then the Pacers angered him by refusing to let him have the game ball. Again, I'm not overthinking this one. I'm going over on Giannis points every time he faces the Pacers this season.

Cavaliers +2.5 over Raptors (-115). The Cavaliers have won five of their last seven games, despite injury/illness absences from primary players Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley during that stretch. Mitchell returned last game with 34 points and 9 assists, and should be full speed on Monday. The Raptors have lost five of their last six games, including their most recent game when they became the first team in 29 contests to lose to the Pistons. The Raptors just made a big trade, and new additions R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley are likely to make their debut with their new team, but they haven't had much time to get acclimated to their new squad. I'll take the points and the team that has been playing better ball, both of late and on the season.

Clippers -6.5 points over Heat (even): This pick is based on the news that Kawhi Leonard (GTD, hip) was a full participant in Sunday's practice and could be trending toward playing Monday after a four-game absence. The Clippers were a respectable 2-2 without Leonard, but were nigh unbeatable before his injury in the midst of a nine-game winning streak. If Leonard plays on Monday, I'd expect the Clippers to win comfortably over a Heat team dealing with several injuries that will be without Jimmy Butler. If Leonard doesn't play I'm less confident, so there is some risk here, but if we knew for sure Leonard were playing I think the line would be even larger. Based on present information, I'll give the points.

Anthony Edwards over 29.5 points (-115): Edwards has been on fire since mid-December, averaging 32.1 PPG on 49.4 FG% in his last eight games. He went over 29.5 points in five of those eight games, including his last two straight games. Edwards got hot at this exact same time last season, averaging 29.1 PPG in the last eight games of 2022, and he continued that run with 61 points in his first two games in the new year. I'm looking for history to repeat itself this season, with Edwards putting another big number on the board on Monday.

Projections and Injury Reports

Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks

3:00 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Timberwolves: 24-7 (15-13-3)

Knicks: 17-15 (16-15-1)

Line: Timberwolves (-2.5) Total: 223.5

Money Line: Timberwolves (-130), Knicks (+110)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 0.4, straight up 51.4%, 228.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (GTD - Achilles)

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Records (Against the Spread)

Cavaliers: 18-14 (15-16-1)

Raptors: 12-20 (15-17-0)

Line: Raptors (-2.5) Total: 226.5

Money Line: Cavaliers (+115), Raptors (-135)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 3.6, straight up 63.3%, 222.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle); Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee); Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal)

Raptors: Malachi Flynn, (OUT - Ankle); Garrett Temple, (GTD - Ankle); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets

8:00 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

Records (Against the Spread)

Pistons: 3-29 (12-19-1)

Rockets: 15-15 (17-11-2)

Line: Rockets (-8.5) Total: 227.5

Money Line: Pistons (+320), Rockets (-400)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 9.3, straight up 79.7%, 230.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Toe); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps)

Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr., (GTD - Ankle); Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Dillon Brooks, (OUT - Oblique); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks

8:00 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 17-14 (17-14-0)

Bucks: 24-8 (15-17-0)

Line: Bucks (-8.5) Total: 260.5

Money Line: Pacers (+300), Bucks (-380)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 6.4, straight up 70.7%, 255.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Bruce Brown, (GTD - Knee)

Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp, (GTD - Illness); Thanasis Antetokounmpo, (OUT - Personal); Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin)

Charlotte Hornets at Denver Nuggets

9:00 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

Records (Against the Spread)

Hornets: 7-23 (13-17-0)

Nuggets: 23-11 (15-18-1)

Line: Nuggets (-14.5) Total: 226.5

Money Line: Hornets (+1000), Nuggets (-1800)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 16.1, straight up 92.6%, 231.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); Terry Rozier, (GTD - Illness); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf)

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Face); Reggie Jackson, (GTD - Calf); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns

9:00 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

Records (Against the Spread)

Blazers: 9-22 (15-16-0)

Suns: 17-15 (11-20-1)

Line: Suns (-11.5) Total: 229.5

Money Line: Blazers (+475), Suns (-650)

BPI Projection: Suns by 9, straight up 79.0%, 234.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Duop Reath, (GTD - Back); Shaedon Sharpe, (GTD - Thigh); Toumani Camara, (GTD - Knee); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Illness); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Knee); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Suns: Nassir Little, (GTD - Knee); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz

9:00 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Records (Against the Spread)

Mavericks: 19-14 (18-15-0)

Jazz: 14-19 (19-14-0)

Line: Mavericks (-3.5) Total: 245.5

Money Line: Mavericks (-155), Jazz (+135)

BPI Projection: Jazz by 1.4, straight up 54.8%, 238.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (GTD - Heel); Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Heel); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Quadriceps); Seth Curry, (GTD - Illness); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Jazz: None reported

Miami Heat at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 19-13 (15-17-0)

Clippers: 19-12 (15-16-0)

Line: Clippers (-6.5) Total: 227.5

Money Line: Heat (+230), Clippers (-280)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 5.3, straight up 68.8%, 228.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Ankle); Haywood Highsmith, (GTD - Mouth); Josh Richardson, (GTD - Back); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Head); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Foot); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, (GTD - Hip); Mason Plumlee, (GTD - Knee)