College Football Playoff championship game: Michigan opens as favorite

The College Football Playoff National Championship game will be played on Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium in Houston and can be watched on ESPN and in the ESPN App. The game will feature the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines versus the No. 2 Washington Huskies. On Monday, the Wolverines won the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential for the right to advance to the game, while the Huskies punched their ticket by winning the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Game odds from ESPNBET

Line: Michigan -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Washington (+170), Michigan (-200)

Total: 54.5 (O -130, U +105)

For everything you need to know about the game, check out Heather Dinich's CFP National Championship first look: Michigan vs. Washington