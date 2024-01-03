NBA betting: Six picks for Wednesday's slate

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA has a jam-packed slate of 12 games on Wednesday night. There is so much action that I'm not even making a specific pick for Giannis Antetokounmpo, despite this being his fifth and final matchup against the Pacers this regular season. But, I'll still drop Giannis' stat line in four games against the Pacers this season, just in case it's of interest: 46.3 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 4.8 APG featuring two 50-10 games and a 30-point triple-double.

And from there, let's look at some of the other interesting matchups and angles for Wednesday night's games.

Dre's favorite plays for Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers (-9.5) over Washington Wizards (-105).

The Cavaliers have been a largely neutral team this season with a record three games over .500 and an average scoring margin of -0.1 PPG. Despite several injuries to key starters, the Cavaliers have continued to play at a high level over the past month (+ 0.3 PPG scoring margin in past 15 games) and at home (+0.3 PPG scoring margin in home games during that span).

The Wizards, on the other hand, have struggled all season (20 games under .500, -9.5 PPG scoring margin), but have been even worse in the past month (-11.3 PPG scoring margin in past 15 games), particularly on the road (-15.3 PPG scoring margin in road games during that span). In addition, the Wizards have difficulty defending lead guards (second-most fantasy points allowed to point guards, sixth-most to shooting guards) and the Cavaliers are led by one of the most productive lead guards in the NBA in Donovan Mitchell. I'll give the points and take the Cavs.