NBA betting: Three picks for Thursday's slate

The NBA has just two games Thursday night for bettors to choose from. I'm most looking forward to the Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors. The last matchup between the two teams was a Christmas Day game, which the Nuggets won 120-114. This is the third meeting of the season between these two teams.

The Nuggets have the third-best record in the Western Conference, while the Warriors are in the midst of a tough season and sit 11th in the conference. While everyone will be watching Nikola Jokic and Stephen Curry in this game, I will be paying close attention to a few other players.

Let's dive into my betting recommendations for Thursday.

Moody's favorite plays for Thursday

Trayce Jackson-Davis over 11.5 points + assists. Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been including Jackson-Davis more in his rotation. Jackson-Davis has played 24 or more minutes in three consecutive games, and he has surpassed 11.5 combined points and assists in each of those games. The Warriors are tinkering with the rotation after Draymond Green's suspension, and Jackson-Davis is taking full advantage and should remain in the starting lineup. He also has a favorable matchup against Aaron Gordon.

Jamal Murray over 21.5 points and over 1.5 blocks + steals. Murray has exceeded this line in four of his past six games and has fared well against the Warriors, averaging 20.7 field goal attempts and 29.0 points per game in his past three games against Golden State. It's also worth mentioning that Jokic has averaged only 11.8 field goal attempts per game in his past six games. Against a Warriors team that ranks 13th in points scored per 100 possessions, Murray will be aggressive in this matchup. He is averaging 22.4 points per game on the road and has eclipsed 1.5 blocks and steals in nine of his past 10 games.

Devin Vassell over 19.5 points. Vassell is coming off of a disappointing 11-point performance against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, but he has scored 15 or more points in six of his seven previous games. The Bucks rank 21st in points allowed per 100 possessions. Also, Milwaukee struggles to defend the perimeter, which bodes well for Vassell to bounce back Thursday.

Daily lines, BPI projections and injury reports

Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs

7:30 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

Records (Against the Spread)

Bucks: 24-10 (15-19-0)

Spurs: 5-28 (12-20-1)

Line: Bucks (-9.5) Total: 247.5

Money Line: Bucks (-500), Spurs (+380)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 11.1, straight up 82%, 247.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Khris Middleton, (NA - Rest); Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin)

Spurs: Malaki Branham, (GTD - Ankle); Zach Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

Records (Against the Spread)

Nuggets: 24-11 (16-18-1)

Warriors: 16-17 (15-17-1)

Line: Nuggets (-3.5) Total: 235.5

Money Line: Nuggets (-165), Warriors (+140)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 0.2, straight up 51%, 234.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Reggie Jackson, (GTD - Calf); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring)