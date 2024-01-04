Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

Wednesday's massive 12-game slate included a career performance from Paolo Banchero and another chapter in the growing rivalry between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the actionable fantasy information comes from three young rising statistical stars that demand more attention from managers.

The early returns for the Toronto Raptors' bold blockbuster trade last week are looking good, as Immanuel Quickley delivered 26 points and sank five 3-pointers in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The 32 minutes he logged as the team's starting point guard marks the second-most he's played this season, confirming he's finally free from the limited role he served for the New York Knicks. This dynamic scoring guard is available in free agency in just over half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Jalen Johnson (54% rostered) of the Atlanta Hawks not only dunked on Chet Holmgren on the way to stopping the Oklahoma City Thunder's winning streak, he produced a career-high 28 points to go with seven boards and four steals. Make room for him on your roster(s).

The Sacramento Kings survived Banchero's scoring binge in double overtime late last night thanks in large part to Malik Monk's (40.7%) brilliant 37-point performance off the pine. Following in the legacies of Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford, Monk is the league's most prolific bench scorer. It's also worth noting that Magic star Franz Wagner turned his ankle early in the game and didn't return. We'll want to keep track of this injury in the coming days.

Shifting the fantasy focus to Thursday, we are presented with just two games to dissect. Thankfully, each game claims a robust point total, helping support worthy streaming candidates and multiple paths to building DFS rosters.

The night opens with the Bucks on the second leg of a back-to-back in Texas to face Victor Wembanyana and the San Antonio Spurs. The total for this one is all the way up to 247.5 points thanks to the Spurs being third in pace and the Bucks right behind in fourth. The Bucks are just 21st in defensive efficiency, while the Spurs are 25th. All the metrics align to scream that many points will be scored. Shares of Bobby Portis (67.7%), Malik Beasley (11%), Jeremy Sochan (15.3%), and even Tre Jones (53.9%) could provide relevant production.

The second game features a marquee matchup of the past two NBA champions, with the Denver Nuggets visiting the Golden State Warriors. The total in this matchup sits at 234.5 points, while the Warriors' roster offers multiple streaming options in the section below.

Thursday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors (21.4%)

Even when his scoring production can prove a bit modest, the playmaking and creation talents of Podziemski has proven sustainable. After all, he has delivered at least four dimes in nine of his past 12 games and has impressively averaged 5.4 boards on the season, an excellent clip for a combo guard.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF, Golden State Warriors (10.6%)

The Warriors have struggled at times to blend their elite veteran core and young prospects, but this year has been impressive in how rookies Podziemski and Jackson-Davis have thrived in real rotation roles. Jackson-Davis has double-double potential in a matchup that should see him busy contending with the size of the Denver Nuggets.

Jeremy Sochan, PG/PF, San Antonio Spurs (15.3%)

The fact Sochan is uniquely eligible at point guard and power forward helps capture the rare role he serves for the Spurs as a playmaker and glue guy. His production can admittedly prove lean at times, but the ingredients in a fantasy-friendly matchup against the Bucks could inspire a full line in the box score from Sochan.

Malik Beasley, SG, Milwaukee Bucks (11.0%)

With the combination of up-tempo pace, which leads to added possessions, and porous defense, which often includes late close-outs, Beasley has real potential to flash as a source of shooting and scoring on Thursday evening.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics. Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play.

Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs

7:30 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

BPI Projection: Bucks in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Khris Middleton, (GTD - Rest); Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin)

Spurs: Malaki Branham, (GTD - Ankle); Zach Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

BPI Projection: Warriors in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Reggie Jackson, (GTD - Calf); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring)

