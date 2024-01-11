NBA betting: Five picks for Thursday's slate

Open Extended Reactions

There are five games on Thursday's NBA schedule bettors can choose from. This season's fourth meeting between two Western Conference teams with championship aspirations, the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, will be one to watch. There's always something entertaining about watching LeBron James and Kevin Durant go at it.

Let's dive into my betting recommendations for Thursday.

Moody's favorite plays for Thursday

Kevin Durant over 32.5 points and rebounds. Durant has surpassed this line in four of his last five games. He commands a 31.2% usage rate this season, and while the Lakers defense ranks 10th in points allowed per 100 possessions, Durant is not the type of player who can be contained. In his last three games against the Lakers, he has averaged 36.0 points and 9.0 rebounds.

LeBron James over 14.5 assists and rebounds. The Lakers are on a two-game winning streak after losing eight of their previous 11 games. James is averaging 7.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game this season along with a usage rate of 30%. He has surpassed 14.5 assists and rebounds in three of his last five games and has averaged 7.6 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game in his last five against the Suns.

Jarrett Allen over 11.5 rebounds. Allen has dominated the boards over the past seven games, averaging 15.7 rebounds per game over that time, along with a 21% usage rate. Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are already ruled out for Thursday's game, so Mobley's usage rate could be higher against the Nets.

OG Anunoby over 13.5 points. Anunoby is averaging 14.2 points per game over the last five games and has played at least 30 minutes in four of those. He's a great addition to the Knicks' rotation and should stay busy against the Mavericks.

Chet Holmgren over 27.5 points, rebounds and assists. The 2022 No. 2 pick is averaging 19.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 30.6 minutes per game over the last 14 games. Holmgren faces a Trail Blazers team that ranks 22nd in points allowed per 100 possessions. Portland also allows opponents an effective field goal percentage of 56.2%, the eighth-highest in the league.

Daily lines, BPI projections and injury reports

Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers

2 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Records (Against the Spread)

Nets: 16-21 (19-17-1)

Cavaliers: 21-15 (17-18-1)

Line: Cavaliers (-3.5) Total: 225.5

Money Line: Nets (+130), Cavaliers (-150)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 1, straight up 54%, 226.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Knee)

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee)

Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks

7:30 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Records (Against the Spread)

Celtics: 29-8 (18-17-2)

Bucks: 25-12 (15-22-0)

Line: Bucks (-4.5) Total: 242.5

Money Line: Celtics (+160), Bucks (-190)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 1.3, straight up 54%, 244.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Knee)

Bucks: Cameron Payne, (GTD - Concussion)

Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Records (Against the Spread)

Blazers: 10-26 (16-20-0)

Thunder: 25-11 (24-11-1)

Line: Thunder (-12.5) Total: 235.5

Money Line: Blazers (+600), Thunder (-900)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 14.2, straight up 89%, 236.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Jabari Walker, (GTD - Knee); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Thunder: Davis Bertans, (GTD - Illness); Olivier Sarr, (GTD - Illness)

New York Knicks at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 22-15 (21-15-1)

Mavericks: 22-16 (21-17-0)

Line: Knicks (-3.5) Total: 233.5

Money Line: Knicks (-165), Mavericks (+140)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 4.3, straight up 65%, 229.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Ankle); Grant Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe); Dante Exum, (OUT - Heel); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Ankle)

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Suns: 19-18 (13-23-1)

Lakers: 19-19 (16-22-0)

Line: Lakers (-1.5) Total: 237.5

Money Line: Suns (-105), Lakers (-115)

BPI Projection: Suns by 0.8, straight up 53%, 234.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (GTD - Face); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Rui Hachimura, (GTD - Calf); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)