For those loyal and smart "ESPN BET Live"/"Fantasy Football NOW" viewers out there, you're well aware. For those new to the game, let me fill you in. I, Tyler Fulghum, am merely a humble man representing the flesh and blood of humanity. Imperfect but beautiful. My nemesis is Mike Clay. He is about algorithms, arithmetic and mathematical models. Cold and calculated.

This is Man vs. Machine.

Each of us will offer you, the bettor, some player props we like for this weekend of NFL games. My selections will be generated from instinct, intuition, guts and guile. Mike will run the numbers, spray some WD-40 in his ears and then spit out his most confident computations.

Hello, Michael.

Mike: Hello, chef. If you -- the reader -- are new to the love/hate relationship between the man and the machine, consider this: Tyler's actual first name is Michael, but he despises me so much that he changed it. I think that's excessive, but that's just me. Good luck getting through airport security, Joseph Bart.

Anyway, after a regular season of the machine dominating the "ESPN BET Live" version of this column, I plan to carry that success over to the playoffs. And that brings me to Aaron Jones, as he'll also be looking to sustain a recent string of elite performance, having registered 20-plus carries and 110-plus rushing yards in three consecutive games to wrap up the regular season. Of course, a closer look suggests that production was very game-script dependent. The Packers led on 73% of their offensive snaps during the stretch, which easily paced the league. Prior to that three-game string, Green Bay had led on 28% of its offensive snaps (23rd) and Jones had reached 55 rushing yards only once in his other eight games (73 yards in a 20-3 win over the Rams in Week 9). That's notable this week, as the Packers are hefty road underdogs against the Cowboys. Dallas has allowed only two RBs to reach 70 rushing yards in a game this season. The Machine has spoken: Aaron Jones UNDER 70.5 Rush Yards (-115).

Tyler: Interesting. I think I'm a little more optimistic that the Packers can keep it close, but I understand the danger of the Cowboys quickly scripting the Green Bay run game out of the equation in Dallas.

Let's move, though, to the most compelling wild-card matchup on the weekend slate, by far. Two things I think both man and machine can agree on are 1) Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense are rolling, and 2) the Detroit Lions' pass defense is not. Plenty will be said about the storylines off the field with the shared history between these two teams, but not enough is being said about how entertaining the matchup on the field looks like it will be. I think both offenses will be very efficient moving the football, and we could see a very entertaining back-and-forth that comes down to the last QB holding the football. Stafford comes to Ford Field on fire. Since Week 12 he ranks 1st in the NFL in QBR, 2nd in league in EPA per drop back and 1st in league TD passes per game. The Lions' pass defense just allowed Nick Mullens to shred them for 396 passing yards in Week 18. Aaron Glenn's unit finished the year ranked 31st in the NFL allowing 7.8 yards per pass attempt. As a 3-point road dog against a pass-funnel defense, this sets up as a smash spot for Stafford and Sean McVay to attack. Man strikes back with Matthew Stafford OVER 275.5 pass yards (-115).

Mike: My Stafford projection falls just above that line, so consider it machine approved.

I'll follow your lead with a "quarterback over" for my second play. Steelers' QB Mason Rudolph has played three full games this season has posted pass attempt totals of 27, 24 and 20 (23.7 average). That may point you to the under, but I'm going the other direction. The key here is that the Steelers won those games by margins of 23, 7 and 7, respectively. Pittsburgh was ahead or tied on 95% of its offensive snaps during those three games -- easily the league's highest rate during the span. The Steelers entered Rudolph's first start having been ahead on 18% of offensive snaps (third lowest) and, while the case could be made that Rudolph has improved the offense, the most important data point here is that the Steelers are a massive 10-point road underdog against the Bills this weekend. Also, Rudolph's career suggests he's not much of a difference-maker, and he entered this season averaging 37.1 pass attempts in eight career games in which he played most of the snaps (27-plus in all eight). The opposing team registered at least 27 pass attempts in 14 of 17 games against the Bills this season. Mason Rudolph over 26.5 pass attempts (-110) is the play.

Bring it home, Michael Tyler.

Tyler: OK, Michael Machine. Your Philadelphia Eagles sure have looked good down the stretch, huh? Vibes must be immaculate for Philly fans like you, Joe Fortenbaugh and Erin Dolan. Good luck against the Bucs this weekend. I expect Baker Mayfield to drop back and challenge that dreadful Eagles secondary by peppering targets to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Because of that, I'm going to take the UNDER 16.5 rush attempts (-125) for Rachaad White. White has been incredible this season (especially in fantasy) as an every-down back for the Bucs' offense. I think he'll get close to 20 touches in this game, but more than a few of those should come through the air. Although the Eagles' run defense is not as stout as it once was or its reputation may still be, l expect the Bucs to mostly challenge Matt Patricia through the air.

All right, folks. There you have it. Man and Machine squaring off once again. Hopefully, you the bettor, benefit the most from the insight provided here. Good luck (to everyone rooting for humanity to prevail)!