NBA betting: Five picks for Thursday's slate

Thursday night's NBA slate features five games to choose from. However, I am most interested in the game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Salt Lake City. As one of the hottest teams in the league, the Jazz have significant momentum going into tonight's game.

With a six-game winning streak, Utah is tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the longest active streak. On the other hand, the Thunder have lost consecutive games. This matchup is intriguing because Oklahoma City (10-15) and Utah (12-3) have both played well over the past 15 games. I'm looking forward to seeing which team comes out with the win.

Lauri Markkanen over 36.5 points, rebounds and assists. In the past five games, he has averaged 26.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. Also, Markkanen will be playing at home, which is a plus. Markkanen scored 43 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out two assists the last time he faced the Thunder at home, back on Feb. 23, 2023.

Luguentz Dort over 16.5 points, rebounds and assists. He has an excellent matchup against a Jazz team that ranks 22nd in points allowed per 100 possessions. Over the past five games, Dort has averaged 13.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists. The narrow spread indicates a close game. Also, the game has the second-highest point total on the slate, which suggests a lot of scoring. Dort should be busy in this matchup.

Isaiah Hartenstein over 21.5 points and rebounds. In the past eight games, he has averaged 9.3 points and 14.6 rebounds. All season long, the Wizards have been torched by centers. As a team, Washington gives up the second most points per game and the most rebounds per game to the position. Hartenstein is in a great spot here.

Luke Kennard over 3.5 assists. The Grizzlies are 12.5-point underdogs against Timberwolves, but Kennard's line is too low to ignore, especially with Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart out. He has surpassed 3.5 assists in three of his past four games. Kennard has also played 30 or more minutes in two consecutive games.

Indiana Pacers +7.5. The Pacers may be without Tyrese Haliburton, but have maintained their identity as a high scoring and fast paced team. Indiana ranks first in points scored per 100 possessions. The Pacers also rank second in pace. However, Indiana ranks 27th in points allowed per 100 possessions. The Kings are similar to the Pacers, strong offensively and playing fast, but poor defensively. Indiana should keep this game closer than the spread suggests. The Pacers are 9-2-1 against the spread in their past 12 games.

7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Wizards: 7-32 (18-20-1)

Knicks: 24-17 (23-17-1)

Line: Knicks (-12.5) Total: 233.5

Money Line: Wizards (+500), Knicks (-700)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 9.9, straight up 82%, 230.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Daniel Gafford, (OUT - Concussion)

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Records (Against the Spread)

Bulls: 19-23 (20-21-1)

Raptors: 16-25 (21-20-0)

Line: Bulls (-2.5) Total: 227.5

Money Line: Bulls (-130), Raptors (+110)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 2.5, straight up 59%, 228.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Andre Drummond, (GTD - Back); Ayo Dosunmu, (GTD - Shoulder); Dalen Terry, (GTD - Knee); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

Raptors: Pascal Siakam, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Otto Porter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Jakob Poeltl, (OUT - Ankle)

9:00 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Records (Against the Spread)

Thunder: 27-13 (26-13-1)

Jazz: 22-20 (26-16-0)

Line: Thunder (-3.5) Total: 244.5

Money Line: Thunder (-150), Jazz (+130)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 0.7, straight up 52%, 245.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: None reported

Jazz: None reported

10:00 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 15-25 (17-23-0)

Timberwolves: 29-11 (20-17-3)

Line: Timberwolves (-12.5) Total: 214.5

Money Line: Grizzlies (+500), Timberwolves (-700)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 10.4, straight up 82%, 223.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Derrick Rose, (OUT - Thigh); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Ankle); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

10:00 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 23-17 (23-16-1)

Kings: 23-17 (22-18-0)

Line: Kings (-7.5) Total: 248.5

Money Line: Pacers (+240), Kings (-290)

BPI Projection: Kings by 2, straight up 57%, 243.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (GTD - Lower Leg); Bennedict Mathurin, (GTD - Ankle); Obi Toppin, (GTD - Calf); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Hamstring); Bruce Brown, (GTD - Knee); Jordan Nwora, (GTD - Not Injury Related)

Kings: None reported