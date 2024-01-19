Tyler Fulghum gives his favorite ways to bet on the showdown between the Packers and 49ers in the divisional round. (0:39)

Man and Machine are back after dueling to a 1-1 draw in the super wild-card round.

Matthew Stafford went well over his passing yards prop for Man. Unfortunately, Rachaad White went well over his rushing attempts prop for Man, who was playing the under.

Machine absolutely nailed the Mason Rudolph attempts prop as the Steelers quarterback cleared his threshold by 12 attempts. Unfortunately, Aaron Jones also blasted his rushing yards prop in that stunning upset over the Cowboys in which Machine liked the under for the Packers running back.

No bragging rights earned here in the playoffs just yet so let's see what the divisional round produces in what has been a constant struggle all season between flesh and blood vs. algorithms and computer chips.

Up first for this weekend, The Machine, Mike Clay. Have at it, hoss.

Mike: Who knew the Packers would've crushed the Cowboys like that? I absolutely did not and got burnt badly by game script on that Jones call. On the plus side, the Bet Playbook went 8-2 over the full weekend, so the Machine should be considered a good bet (see what I did there) to get back on track here in the divisional round.

My first play is Gus Edwards UNDER 13.5 Rush Attempts (+100). Edwards was active for all 17 of Baltimore's regular-season games and was nonetheless limited to 43% of the team's designed rushing attempts. That worked out to 11.6 per game and he finished 11 of those 17 outings with fewer than 14 carries. All six exceptions came in Baltimore wins by at least 7 points.

Edwards has seen his carries dip as of late, having fallen short of 14 carries in seven of his last nine games. The veteran back has been sharing the backfield with Justice Hill and is expected to defer some carries to newcomer Dalvin Cook during the playoffs. Houston has arguably the league's best run defense, having allowed a league-low 3.3 yards per carry during the regular season. Edwards is a good bet to fall short of this and that will especially be the case if Houston keeps it relatively close, which is my expectation.

Tyler: The Machine has reached his last stop on the Gus Bus and will be getting off, I see. Perhaps he'd like to join me on the CMC Express because there is plenty of room on this ride. My first play is Christian McCaffrey OVER 17.5 rush attempts (-130). As his own teammates will tell you, McCaffrey is the engine of the 49ers' ruthlessly efficient offense and he's well rested coming into this game. As a 9.5-point favorite, the game script sets up for a heavy workload.

The matchup should also encourage Kyle Shanahan to feed McCaffrey early and often. Green Bay ranked 23rd in the league this year in yards per rush allowed and 24th in the league in defensive rush success rate. I'm expecting 20 or more rush opportunities before we even account for what CMC does through the air. All aboard, Machine (nice work with the Bet Playbook, by the way)!

Mike: My projection for CMC is a bit above that line, so we're certainly on the same page. Speaking of overs for star players, my second play is Patrick Mahomes OVER 35.5 pass attempts (-125). This is a game script/scheme/matchup play as the Chiefs are 3.0-point road underdogs and operate the league's game-script-adjusted pass-heaviest offense.

Mahomes has attempted at least 38 passes in his last five games against Buffalo and is averaging 43.8 per game during the span. That includes 38 and 44 attempts in two prior playoff games and 43 attempts when these teams met in Week 14. In total, Mahomes has averaged 37.5 pass attempts per game this season. That number jumps to 40.0 per game in Kansas City's six losses (38-plus in five of those six).

Tyler: Well, well, well, Man and Machine BOTH on Patrick Lavon Mahomes II this weekend. Can we thread the needle? My second play is Patrick Mahomes OVER 27.5 rush yards (-125) and it actually slightly correlates with what Machine is selling with his Mahomes pass attempt prop. If Mahomes is dropping back to pass a lot, that increases the opportunity for his spontaneous scrambling to get out of trouble. The Chiefs rarely call designed runs for Mahomes, but few quarterbacks in the NFL are as adept at creating a first down after escaping the pocket. Mahomes has cleared this threshold in eight of the 15 playoff games he has played in his career, including last week against Miami and the last time these two teams met in that epic divisional round matchup two seasons ago.

Because the Chiefs have such suspect pass-catching options outside of Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce, I think Mahomes is further incentivized on these scrambles to just do it himself if he can. Can Mahomes cash both this prop AND the prop that The Machine is offering in the same game? We shall see.

We hope everyone enjoys the divisional round matchups and is able to celebrate a few winning props along the way. Good luck!