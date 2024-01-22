NBA betting: Five picks for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

We start off this week with an eight game slate, highlighted by a tantalizing matchup of the NBA's present vs. the NBA's future. Reigning MVP Joel Embiid faces generational talent and Rookie of the Year hopeful Victor Wembanyama in a game that has the Philadelphia 76ers are favored to win by 13.5 points. Let's look deeper into this and the other matchups of Monday night to try to get the week started off on a high note.

Dre's favorite picks for Monday

Philadelphia 76ers (-13.5) vs. San Antonio Spurs

Wembanyama has been a revelation thus far, playing up to and even exceeding the lofty expectations we had for him early in the season. He has averaged almost a point per minute over his past 10 games with 24.1 PPG in 24.8 MPG. Wemby is special, the present is bright and the future is blinding. But with that said, Embiid is the best player in the world right now when healthy. He has scored 30 or more points in 20 straight games, averaging video game numbers during that stretch. More importantly, Embiid's team is there with him. During Embiid's 20-game streak, the 76ers are 17-3 with a +14.3 PPG average scoring margin. During Wemby's 10-game scoring spree, the Spurs are still 3-7. This game is also in Philadelphia so expect the 76ers to roll.

Detroit Pistons +12.5 points vs. Milwaukee Bucks (-110)

I think this number is too big. The Bucks' defense is too bad to give up this many points, on the road, to any team in the NBA. Even the Pistons. Milwaukee has allowed a whopping 126.1 PPG over its past 10 games and have gone 5-5 during that stretch, with only one win by more than 12.5 points. This will be the fourth time the Bucks face the Pistons this season. While Milwaukee has won the previous three games, two of those matchups, including the one last Saturday, have been decided by six or fewer points. ESPN analytics projects the Bucks to win, but by only 7.4 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers (-1.5) vs. Orlando Magic (-110).

The Cavaliers in the zone right now. Cleveland has won seven straight games by an average of 21.9 PPG, includes their three most recent games by a total of 79 points. The Cavs demolished the Bucks last Wednesday by 40 points. While the Magic won Sunday, the team is still 4-8 in over its past 12 games. Orlando is also on the second half of a back-to-back while the Cavaliers should be rested. ESPN analytics projects the Cavs to win by 5.6 points.

Jaren Jackson Jr. over 25.5 points (-130)