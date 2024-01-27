NBA betting: Six picks for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

As the NBA season marches on, Saturday offers a basketball bonanza with 10 captivating games on the schedule. The matchup I'm looking forward to the most is between the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets. It's the second time these two teams have met this season. Each team is coming off a loss that snapped their recent winning streaks. A battle between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, the last two league MVPs, is always must-see TV.

Here are some of my favorite bets for Saturday's slate.

Moody's favorite picks for Saturday

Joel Embiid over 35.5 points.

Embiid has surpassed this line in four of his past six games. He has averaged 40.7 PPG in his past three games against the Nuggets. The reigning MVP has been outstanding this season scoring 30 or more points in each game he has played over the past two months. The 76ers could lean even more on Embiid with Tyrese Maxey dealing with an ankle injury.

Kyle Kuzma over 22.5 points.

Kuzma has surpassed this line in five of his past six games and averaged 16.5 FGA and 33.8 MPG over that time frame. He has a great matchup Saturday night against a Pistons team that ranks 29th in points allowed per 100 possessions. This game should be a homecoming for Kuzma, who was born in Flint, Michigan. He has averaged 27.0 PPG for the Wizards against the Pistons on the road in his career.

Jalen Duren over 26.5 points and rebounds.

Duren has averaged 14.0 PPG and 11.3 RPG and 29.7 MPG this season along with a usage rate of 18.1%. The Wizards rank near the bottom of the league in rebounding and allow the second-most points and the most rebounds per game to centers. Duren has had 15 games with 12 or more rebounds this season and two of those games were against Washington.

LeBron James over 38.5 points, rebounds and assists.

James has gone over this line in three of his past five games and both the Lakers and Warriors also rank in the top half of the league in pace. The Warriors have struggled defensively this season ranking near the bottom of the league in defensive rating while James has averaged 32.0 PPG, 12.0 RPG and 6.4 APG in his past five games against Golden State.

Giannis Antetokounmpo under 45.5 points and rebounds.

Antetokounmpo has averaged 29.2 points and 13.2 rebounds over his past five games. He has been terrific this season, but he faces a difficult opponent in the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans ranks ninth in points allowed per 100 possessions while also allowing the third-fewest points per game to power forward.

Lauri Markkanen over 26.5 points and assists.

Markkanen has averaged 24.0 PPG and 3.0 APG over his past five games and faces a Charlotte Hornets team that ranks 28th in points allowed per 100 possessions and allow the highest effective field goal percentage in the league (58.2%). Charlotte also has allowed the sixth-most points and most assists per game to power forwards. Markkanen is in a great spot to shine on Saturday night.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons

12 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Records (Against the Spread)

Wizards: 7-37 (20-23-1)

Pistons: 5-39 (20-23-1)

Line: Pistons (-3.5) Total: 240.5

Money Line: Wizards (+130), Pistons (-150)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 4.1, straight up 64%, 230.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Isaiah Livers, (GTD - Hip)

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, (GTD - Knee); Malcolm Cazalon, (OUT - Ankle)

Miami Heat at New York Knicks

3 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 24-21 (19-25-1)

Knicks: 28-17 (26-18-1)

Line: Knicks (-4.5) Total: 218.5

Money Line: Heat (+160), Knicks (-190)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 5.4, straight up 69%, 220.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks: Duane Washington Jr., (GTD - Thumb); Isaiah Hartenstein, (GTD - Achilles); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Philadelphia 76ers at Denver Nuggets

5:30 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

Records (Against the Spread)

76ers: 29-14 (27-16-0)

Nuggets: 31-15 (19-25-2)

Line: Nuggets (-5.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: 76ers (+180), Nuggets (-210)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 0.1, straight up 50%, 226.2 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Marcus Morris Sr., (GTD - Foot); Mo Bamba, (GTD - Knee); Tobias Harris, (GTD - Illness); Tyrese Maxey, (GTD - Ankle); Kenneth Lofton Jr., (OUT - Shoulder); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee)

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Shoulder); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Lower Leg); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Eye); Reggie Jackson, (GTD - Toe); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Houston Rockets at Brooklyn Nets

6 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Rockets: 21-23 (22-20-2)

Nets: 17-27 (21-21-2)

Line: Nets (-4.5) Total: 220.5

Money Line: Rockets (+150), Nets (-175)

BPI Projection: Nets by 3.2, straight up 61%, 224.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr., (GTD - Ankle); Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Personal); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Knee); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)

LA Clippers at Boston Celtics

7 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

Records (Against the Spread)

Clippers: 29-14 (24-19-0)

Celtics: 35-10 (23-20-2)

Line: Celtics (-7.5) Total: 232.5

Money Line: Clippers (+230), Celtics (-280)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 6.5, straight up 72%, 240.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Jordan Miller, (GTD - Achilles); Xavier Moon, (GTD - Shoulder); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand); Ivica Zubac, (OUT - Calf)

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Ankle)

Utah Jazz at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Records (Against the Spread)

Jazz: 23-23 (28-18-0)

Hornets: 10-33 (16-27-0)

Line: Jazz (-9.5) Total: 234.5

Money Line: Jazz (-425), Hornets (+340)

BPI Projection: Jazz by 10.3, straight up 81%, 242.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: None reported

Hornets: Gordon Hayward, (GTD - Calf); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Records (Against the Spread)

Pelicans: 26-19 (25-19-1)

Bucks: 31-14 (17-28-0)

Line: Bucks (-5.5) Total: 240.5

Money Line: Pelicans (+170), Bucks (-200)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 2.2, straight up 57%, 244.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Zion Williamson, (GTD - Foot)

Bucks: None reported

Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs

8:30 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

Records (Against the Spread)

Timberwolves: 32-13 (22-20-3)

Spurs: 9-36 (21-23-1)

Line: Timberwolves (-10.5) Total: 227.5

Money Line: Timberwolves (-525), Spurs (+400)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 9.9, straight up 80%, 234.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

Records (Against the Spread)

Lakers: 23-23 (20-26-0)

Warriors: 19-23 (19-21-2)

Line: Warriors (-1.5) Total: 243.5

Money Line: Lakers (+105), Warriors (-125)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 5.6, straight up 68%, 240.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Achilles); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Maxwell Lewis, (GTD - Illness); Cam Reddish, (OUT - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors: Moses Moody, (OUT - Calf); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks

9 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

Records (Against the Spread)

Kings: 25-18 (23-19-1)

Mavericks: 25-20 (24-21-0)

Line: Kings (-3.5) Total: 243.5

Money Line: Kings (-150), Mavericks (+125)

BPI Projection: Kings by 0.2, straight up 51%, 243.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov, (GTD - Ankle)

Mavericks: Derrick Jones Jr., (GTD - Wrist); Dwight Powell, (GTD - Eye); Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Thumb); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe)