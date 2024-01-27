NFL conference championship last-minute bets: props, picks and more

Tyler Fulghum breaks down why he thinks Brock Purdy and the 49ers will take care of business at home vs. the Lions. (0:37)

Open Extended Reactions

If I'm placing bets on a weekend, I'm not looking at full game spreads or totals. Those are efficient markets that have been bet into all week. Instead, I'm looking for the obscure. It's my specialty, anyway. It's what I build statistical models around to try to find an edge. If there's an advantage to be found now, it's in small markets.

So come along for the ride and see how we fare diving deep into this weekend's props.

Let's start with defense, since that's where we've had success this year.

Odds by ESPN BET.

Sacks

Nick Bosa (SF) under 0.5 sacks (+110).

Can you guess when the last time Bosa recorded a sack was? What if I told you, it was all the way back on December 17. Granted this is Nick Bosa -- we know what he's capable of -- but this is going to be a tough game for him to break his cold streak. He will be facing first-team All-Pro Penei Sewell and trying to sack Jared Goff, who has the fifth-lowest sack rate in the NFL this season (4.9%). I make the under -126.