NBA betting: Five picks for Tuesday

Tuesday night's NBA slate features five games to choose from. However, the most interesting game on the slate is a Eastern Conference showdown between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers. Expect plenty of points in this one as the Pacers and Celtics both rank among the top three teams in the NBA in points scored per 100 possessions.

My first betting recommendation comes from this game, so let's get started.

Moody favorite picks for Tuesday

Jayson Tatum over 29.5 points.

The Celtics-Pacers game has the second-highest total of the night (245.5 points). Boston is only a 7.5-point favorite which bodes well for Tatum surpassing his point prop. He has averaged 19.2 FGA and 27.0 PPG this season. Tatum is likely to surpass his per game averages against a poor defensive Indiana Pacers team that ranks 27th in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Jaylen Brown over 22.5 points.

Brown has averaged 17.7 FGA and 22.6 PPG this season and faces a Pacers team that has allowed the fifth-most points to shooting guards. Brown and Tatum will have an opportunity to shine as scorers in Tuesday night's matchup.

Lauri Markkanen over 23.5 points.

The Knicks have been a solid defensive team this season, ranking seventh in points allowed per 100 possessions. With Julius Randle injured, Markkanen should be able to thrive on Tuesday night. He scored 13 points in 27 minutes on Monday night but should play 30 minutes or more during against the Knicks. Markkanen has averaged 27.0 PPG when playing 30 or more minutes this season.

Jalen Brunson over 7.5 assists.

Brunson has averaged 8.3 assists per game in his past 10 home games and Knicks face a Utah Jazz team on Tuesday night that ranks 24th in points allowed per 100 possessions and has allowed the most assists per game to point guards this season.

Nikola Vucevic over 11.5 rebounds.

Vucevic has averaged 11.5 rebounds per game over the past 10 games. The Bulls don't have anyone to stop him with Jakob Poeltl recovering from an ankle injury. Vucevic grabbed 14 rebounds against the Toronto Raptors back on Jan. 18. He has averaged 12.0 RPG in 12 career games against Toronto.

Projections and Injury Reports

Odds by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records (Against the Spread)

Lakers: 24-24 (21-27-0)

Hawks: 19-27 (11-35-0)

Line: Hawks (-5.5) Total: 246.5

Money Line: Lakers (+170), Hawks (-200)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 1.6, straight up 55%, 242.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (OUT - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Knee); Dejounte Murray, (GTD - Hamstring); Bruno Fernando, (OUT - Back); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 27-20 (26-19-2)

Celtics: 36-11 (23-22-2)

Line: Celtics (-7.5) Total: 245.5

Money Line: Pacers (+230), Celtics (-280)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 8.7, straight up 78%, 240.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, (GTD - Toe); Jalen Smith, (GTD - Back); Myles Turner, (GTD - Back); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Hamstring)

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Ankle); Luke Kornet, (GTD - Hamstring)

Utah Jazz at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Jazz: 24-24 (29-19-0)

Knicks: 30-17 (28-18-1)

Line: Knicks (-4.5) Total: 229.5

Money Line: Jazz (+150), Knicks (-175)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 2.4, straight up 58%, 241.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: None reported

Knicks: Evan Fournier, (GTD - Personal); OG Anunoby, (GTD - Elbow); Duane Washington Jr., (OUT - Thumb); Julius Randle, (OUT - Shoulder); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 16-30 (22-24-0)

Bulls: 22-25 (24-22-1)

Line: Bulls (-5.5) Total: 227.5

Money Line: Raptors (+200), Bulls (-240)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 2.1, straight up 58%, 227.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley, (GTD - Quadriceps); Jakob Poeltl, (GTD - Ankle); RJ Barrett, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls: Patrick Williams, (OUT - Foot); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Ankle); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

Records (Against the Spread)

76ers: 29-16 (28-17-0)

Warriors: 19-24 (19-22-2)

Line: Warriors (-3.5) Total: 235.5

Money Line: 76ers (+130), Warriors (-150)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 4.2, straight up 65%, 234.6 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Joel Embiid, (GTD - Knee); Kenneth Lofton Jr., (GTD - Personal); Tyrese Maxey, (GTD - Ankle); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors: Moses Moody, (GTD - Calf); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)