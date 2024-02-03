NBA betting: Five picks for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

Saturday night's NBA slate features six games to choose from. One game that immediately caught my attention was between the Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks. Both teams are coming off of back-to-backs, and the Hawks are amid a six-game homestand while the Warriors continue their road trip. Now let's dive into my first betting recommendation.

Stephen Curry over 26.5 points and 4.5 total 3-pointers.

Curry has surpassed this line in three of his past five games and averaged 35.7 points and field goal attempts per game over that span. The Hawks rank 27th in points per game and 24th in 3-pointers allowed to point guards, while Curry has surpassed 4.5 triples in four of his past five games, shooting 51% from the field. He has also averaged 34.6 PPG in his past five games against Atlanta.

Jonathan Kuminga over 21.5 points.

Kuminga has exceeded this mark in five straight games, averaging 35.7 minutes per game. The Hawks rank 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions and allow the second-highest effective field goal percentage in the league (58.0%). Kuminga scored 25 points against the Hawks back on Jan. 24.

Clint Capela over 9.5 rebounds.

The Warriors rank 13th in rebounds allowed per game, but don't let that intimidate you from taking this bet. Capela has exceeded this line in five of his past five games and seven of his past 10. He had 11 rebounds the last time he faced the Warriors back on Jan. 24 and the between the two teams suggests a competitive game.

Tobias Harris over 22.5 points.

Harris faces a Nets team on Saturday that ranks 17th in points allowed per 100 possessions. He has surpassed this line in three of his past five games with Joel Embiid out and his matchup projects to have plenty of scoring with the third-highest point total of the night.

Donte DiVincenzo over 20.5 points.

DiVincenzo has a great matchup and surpassed this line in two of the past three games. He has also had 22 or more field goal attempts in each of those games. DiVincenzo faces a Lakers defense that has struggled against shooting guards this season. He should continue to amass a high usage rate with Julius Randle out.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers

6 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records (Against the Spread)

Nets: 19-28 (22-23-2)

76ers: 30-17 (29-18-0)

Line: 76ers (-4.5) Total: 232.5

Money Line: Nets (+135), 76ers (-155)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 3.7, straight up 64%, 222.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Ben Simmons, (GTD - Knee); Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Foot); Dorian Finney-Smith, (OUT - Ankle); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Knee); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)

76ers: Marcus Morris Sr., (GTD - Foot); Nicolas Batum, (GTD - Hamstring); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Kenneth Lofton Jr., (OUT - Personal); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)

Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records (Against the Spread)

Warriors: 21-24 (21-22-2)

Hawks: 21-27 (13-35-0)

Line: Hawks (-2.5) Total: 244.5

Money Line: Warriors (+115), Hawks (-135)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 1.7, straight up 56%, 248.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Dario Saric, (GTD - Illness); Moses Moody, (GTD - Calf); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Knee); Saddiq Bey, (GTD - Ankle); Vit Krejci, (GTD - Shoulder)

Sacramento Kings at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

Records (Against the Spread)

Kings: 28-19 (26-20-1)

Bulls: 23-26 (25-23-1)

Line: Bulls (-2.5) Total: 229.5

Money Line: Kings (+110), Bulls (-130)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 0, straight up 50%, 234.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov, (GTD - Ankle)

Bulls: Coby White, (GTD - Ankle); Dalen Terry, (GTD - Ankle); Torrey Craig, (GTD - Heel); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot); Patrick Williams, (OUT - Foot); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks

8:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Lakers: 25-25 (22-28-0)

Knicks: 32-17 (30-18-1)

Line: Knicks (-4.5) Total: 226.5

Money Line: Lakers (+165), Knicks (-200)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 4.5, straight up 65%, 233.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Achilles); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (OUT - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot)

Knicks: Duane Washington Jr., (GTD - Thumb); OG Anunoby, (GTD - Elbow); Quentin Grimes, (OUT - Knee); Julius Randle, (OUT - Shoulder); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Milwaukee Bucks at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

Records (Against the Spread)

Bucks: 32-16 (18-30-0)

Mavericks: 26-22 (25-23-0)

Line: Bucks (-4.5) Total: 245.5

Money Line: Bucks (-190), Mavericks (+160)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 2, straight up 57%, 246.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Andre Jackson Jr., (GTD - Wrist)

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Nose); Derrick Jones Jr., (GTD - Wrist); Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Thumb); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Nose); Dante Exum, (OUT - Knee)

Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs

8:30 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

Records (Against the Spread)

Cavaliers: 30-16 (24-21-1)

Spurs: 10-39 (23-25-1)

Line: Cavaliers (-10.5) Total: 229.5

Money Line: Cavaliers (-500), Spurs (+380)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 12.7, straight up 87%, 233.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen, (GTD - Ankle); Tristan Thompson, (OUT - Suspension); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Spurs: Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Elbow); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)