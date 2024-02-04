NBA betting: Five picks for Sunday's slate

Open Extended Reactions

We've got nine NBA games on this busy Sunday, starting with two afternoon contests featuring the Magic-Pistons and Suns-Wizards. The later games also tip earlier than during the week, with three more games in the early evening/late afternoon time slots before four nighttime games finish the slate. There is plenty of opportunity for players and teams to outproduce expectations, so let's dig into some angles of interest.

Dre's favorite picks for Sunday

LA Clippers -4.5 over Miami Heat (-105)

In their past 25 games with Kawhi Leonard on the court, the Clippers are 22-3 with an average scoring differential of +11.1 points. This has moved well beyond any sort of hot streak or trend; this is just the level at which they play when their main players are healthy. The Heat have won two straight, but still only three of their past 10 overall due to a seven-game losing streak. According to the ESPN Analytics game predictor, the Clippers should be favored by more like six points instead of 4.5.

Paolo Banchero over 4.5 assists (-150)

For the past couple of weeks, Banchero has been leaning into his role as a key facilitator for the Magic. He has averaged 6.5 assists in his past six games, with at least six assists in each. The Pistons struggle on defense across the board and allow the eighth-most assists per game to opposing power forwards (4.5 APG).

Indiana Pacers -10.5 over Charlotte Hornets (even)

The Hornets have been in freefall since trading Terry Rozier, going 0-6 with a -16.8 scoring margin in that span with LaMelo Ball (out, ankle) missing the past four of those contests. They've been even worse at home than on the road during that streak, going 0-4 with a -18.5 scoring margin. The Pacers are slowly getting closer to full speed, with Tyrese Haliburton (GTD, hamstring) having played at least partial minutes in three straight games next to new acquisition Pascal Siakam. While working through the learning curve of new lineups, the Pacers are playing more like an average team than a juggernaut ... but the Hornets are playing like one of the worst teams in the NBA. Right now, that latter dominates the former in me expecting the Hornets to lose by double figures pretty much every game until Ball gets healthy again and the team starts to figure things out.

Jalen Green over 17.5 points (-115)

Green is one of the most volatile scorers in the NBA, capable of scoring swings from as low as single digits up into the 40s. He has been on a particularly hot streak of late, though, averaging 27.2 PPG in his past six outings, including four games of 29 or more points in that span. The Timberwolves are strong defensively against opposing wings, but Green scored 20 points in their first meeting of this season after averaging 20.5 points in four games against them last season. Given his current level and comfortability against the Timberwolves, this looks like a good spot for Green to put a big number on the board.

Kevin Durant over 25.5 points (-125)

Durant has broken out of his scoring "slump" with 35 and 33 points in his past two outings. He is still averaging 28.5 PPG on the season, so he could surpass this line with even a slightly below average scoring effort. His opponents, the Wizards, allow the sixth-most points to opposing power forwards this season.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

3 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 26-23 (31-18-0)

Pistons: 6-42 (23-24-1)

Line: Magic (-6.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Magic (-270), Pistons (+220)

BPI Projection: Magic by 4.1, straight up 64%, 229.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: None reported

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, (GTD - Knee); Mike Muscala, (OUT - Concussion); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Ankle)

3:30 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Records (Against the Spread)

Suns: 28-21 (19-29-1)

Wizards: 9-39 (22-25-1)

Line: Suns (-11.5) Total: 237.5

Money Line: Suns (-600), Wizards (+450)

BPI Projection: Suns by 9.9, straight up 81%, 236.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly, (GTD - Back); Tyus Jones, (GTD - Ankle); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Hip); Kyle Kuzma, (OUT - Shoulder); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Back)

6 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 18-31 (22-27-0)

Celtics: 37-12 (24-23-2)

Line: Celtics (-18.5) Total: 218.5

Money Line: Grizzlies (+1300), Celtics (-2500)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 19.7, straight up 96%, 228.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); John Konchar, (GTD - Calf); Vince Williams Jr., (GTD - Wrist); Xavier Tillman, (GTD - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Ankle); Jaren Jackson Jr., (OUT - Hip); Ziaire Williams, (OUT - Hand); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle)

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Back); Luke Kornet, (GTD - Hamstring)

6 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 27-23 (27-21-2)

Hornets: 10-37 (16-31-0)

Line: Pacers (-9.5) Total: 236.5

Money Line: Pacers (-425), Hornets (+340)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 9.9, straight up 81%, 236.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, (GTD - Toe); Jalen Smith, (GTD - Back); Myles Turner, (GTD - Ankle); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Hamstring)

Hornets: Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Hip); Gordon Hayward, (GTD - Calf); Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

6 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

Records (Against the Spread)

Clippers: 32-15 (26-21-0)

Heat: 26-23 (21-27-1)

Line: Clippers (-4.5) Total: 224.5

Money Line: Clippers (-175), Heat (+150)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 6, straight up 71%, 228.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Ivica Zubac, (GTD - Calf); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)

Heat: Jamal Cain, (GTD - Illness); Duncan Robinson, (OUT - Concussion); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

7 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Rockets: 23-25 (25-21-2)

Timberwolves: 34-15 (24-22-3)

Line: Timberwolves (-7.5) Total: 221.5

Money Line: Rockets (+240), Timberwolves (-290)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 5.4, straight up 68%, 226.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert, (GTD - Ankle); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

7 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 17-31 (23-25-0)

Thunder: 34-15 (31-17-1)

Line: Thunder (-8.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Raptors (+280), Thunder (-350)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 7.7, straight up 75%, 234.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: RJ Barrett, (GTD - Knee); Jontay Porter, (OUT - Back)

Thunder: Tre Mann, (GTD - Personal); Isaiah Joe, (OUT - Chest); Jalen Williams, (OUT - Ankle)

8 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Records (Against the Spread)

Bucks: 33-16 (19-30-0)

Jazz: 24-26 (29-21-0)

Line: Jazz (-2.5) Total: 246.5

Money Line: Bucks (+110), Jazz (-130)

BPI Projection: Jazz by 3.3, straight up 61%, 253.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Andre Jackson Jr., (GTD - Wrist); Brook Lopez, (GTD - Personal)

Jazz: None reported

8:30 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

Records (Against the Spread)

Blazers: 15-34 (24-25-0)

Nuggets: 34-16 (21-27-2)

Line: Nuggets (-14.5) Total: 219.5

Money Line: Blazers (+750), Nuggets (-1200)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 12.1, straight up 87%, 226.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Jerami Grant, (GTD - Back); Shaedon Sharpe, (GTD - Abdomen); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Nuggets: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (GTD - Finger); Peyton Watson, (GTD - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)