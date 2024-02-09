NBA betting: Five picks for Friday's slate

Open Extended Reactions

As the NBA season marches on following the trade deadline, Friday night offers a solid slate with six exciting games on the schedule. I'm looking forward to the game between the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets. This is the second time this season these two teams have crossed paths. The Kings defeated the Nuggets on the road last December. Friday night's game will take place in Sacramento. There is one best that immediately caught my attention from this matchup, so without further ado, let's begin with Friday's recommendations.

Moody's favorite plays for Friday

Kings -1.5 vs. Nuggets. Denver is on the tail end of a back-to-back, which bodes for the Kings in front of their home crowd on Friday night. Sacramento are desperate for a win after some questionable losses, including one to the Pistons. The Nuggets have played in nine games on no rest this season, going 3-6 against the spread in those matchups. The Kings also rank 11th in pace, which also benefits them.

Onyeka Okongwu over 12.5 points. Clint Capela has been ruled out for Friday's game against a 76ers squad missing Joel Embiid. Okongwu is poised for extended minutes against Philadelphia. This game boasts the highest point total of Friday's slate. Okongwu has exceeded this number in four of his last five games and accomplished the same feat in four of his last five games without Capela.

Jayson Tatum over 5.5 first-quarter points. The Celtics are big favorites against a Wizards team that ranks 29th in points allowed per 100 possessions. Washington also leads the league in pace, which is an added benefit for Tatum in this matchup. He has surpassed this line in seven of his last 10 games and has exceeded this line in 63% of his 48 games this season. He also has a usage rate of 29% in the first quarter of games this season.

Alperen Sengun under 24.5 points. This line seems a bit high for Sengun going against a Raptors team that ranks 25th in points per game allowed to centers. He has gone under this line in four of his last five games. Sengun has also failed to exceed 24.5 points in seven consecutive road games.

RJ Barrett over 20.5 points. Although the Rockets rank sixth in points allowed per 100 possessions, don't let that discourage you. Barrett has exceeded this line in four of his last five games with a usage rate of 26.5%. It is also a bonus for him to play in Toronto. Barrett has surpassed 21.5 points in four of his last five home games.

Projections and Injury Reports

Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records (Against the Spread)

Hawks: 22-29 (15-36-0)

76ers: 30-20 (29-21-0)

Line: Hawks (-3.5) Total: 245.5

Money Line: Hawks (-160), 76ers (+135)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 2.3, straight up 58%, 241.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Knee); Dejounte Murray, (GTD - Back); Patty Mills, (GTD - Illness); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Clint Capela, (OUT - Thigh)

76ers: Tyrese Maxey, (GTD - Illness); Buddy Hield, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Cameron Payne, (OUT - Not Injury Related); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Hamstring); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)

Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

Records (Against the Spread)

Wizards: 9-41 (23-26-1)

Celtics: 39-12 (25-24-2)

Line: Celtics (-17.5) Total: 234.5

Money Line: Wizards (+1300), Celtics (-2500)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 17.8, straight up 95%, 229.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Daniel Gafford, (NA - Not Injury Related); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Hip); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Back); Patrick Baldwin Jr., (OUT - Ankle)

Celtics: Jaden Springer, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Jayson Tatum, (GTD - Illness); Xavier Tillman, (OUT - Knee)

Houston Rockets at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Records (Against the Spread)

Rockets: 23-27 (26-22-2)

Raptors: 18-33 (24-27-0)

Line: Raptors (-2.5) Total: 234.5

Money Line: Rockets (+110), Raptors (-130)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 2.5, straight up 59%, 226.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Fred VanVleet, (OUT - Thigh); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Raptors: Jontay Porter, (GTD - Back); Kelly Olynyk, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Ochai Agbaji, (GTD - Not Injury Related)

Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Records (Against the Spread)

Hornets: 10-40 (18-32-0)

Bucks: 33-19 (19-33-0)

Line: Bucks (-14.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Hornets (+850), Bucks (-1400)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 14.8, straight up 90%, 240.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Knee); Davis Bertans, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Grant Williams, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Not Injury Related); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Seth Curry, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Tre Mann, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Vasilije Micic, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back)

Bucks: Damian Lillard, (GTD - Ankle); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Ankle); Patrick Beverley, (GTD - Not Injury Related)

Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Records (Against the Spread)

Nuggets: 36-16 (22-28-2)

Kings: 29-21 (27-22-1)

Line: Kings (-2.5) Total: 231.5

Money Line: Nuggets (+120), Kings (-140)

BPI Projection: Kings by 0.6, straight up 52%, 237.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (GTD - Hamstring); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Kings: Chris Duarte, (OUT - Ankle)

New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Pelicans: 30-21 (28-22-1)

Lakers: 27-26 (23-30-0)

Line: Pelicans (-2.5) Total: 233.5

Money Line: Pelicans (-145), Lakers (+125)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 2.8, straight up 60%, 237.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Jonas Valanciunas, (GTD - Calf); Naji Marshall, (GTD - Back); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Foot)

Lakers: D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Knee); Max Christie, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (OUT - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot)