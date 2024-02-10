NBA betting: Six picks for Saturday's slate

Open Extended Reactions

Bettors have 11 games to navigate on the NBA schedule if they choose to make plays on Saturday. I'm most interested in the matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. It's the fourth and final regular season matchup between these two teams, with the Suns having won three of those games. The Warriors won four of five games during their most recent road trip. The Warriors will face the Suns in primetime and are motivated to secure their first win against Phoenix this season, aiming to prove they remain a legitimate team in the Western Conference.

Let's dive into my betting recommendations for Saturday.

Golden State Warriors +1.5 versus the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors have gone 5-1 straight up and against the spread over their past six games. Golden State ranks eighth in offensive rating and the fourth in defensive rating over that span. The margin of victory in the past three games between these two teams was only five points and although the Suns are 17-6 straight up since Christmas, I'm backing the Warriors at home on Saturday.

Cade Cunningham under 22.5 points.

Cunningham has gone under this line in four of his past five games and faces a Clippers team that has been one of the best defensive teams in the league this season, ranking eighth in points allowed per 100 possessions. Los Angeles is also a 16.5-point favorite over the Pistons at home, making the chance of a blowout very high.

James Harden to record a double-double. (+125)

The Pistons are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, ranking 28th in points allowed per 100 possessions. Detroit also allows the eighth-highest effective field goal percentage in the league (56.5). Harden has had a double-double in six of his past 10 games.