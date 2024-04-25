Open Extended Reactions

The first round of the NBA playoffs continues tonight with a trio of Game 3s. The game I'm really anxious for is the matchup between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. The first two games in this series have been closely contested, and I expect that trend to continue in Game 3. There are two prop bets I like from that game, in addition to two from the other games on the slate. Let's get into it.

Joel Embiid over 47.5 points, rebounds, and assists (-115). This is a must-win game for the 76ers, who cannot go down 0-3. They'll be playing on their home court, and I expect Embiid to be aggressive the entire game. He has cleared this line in one out of two games so far in the series. I'd be shocked if Embiid doesn't deliver an epic performance on Thursday night.

Jalen Brunson over 28.5 points (-105). The Knicks know the 76ers will put it all on the line in Game 3 to avoid going down 0-3 in this series. Brunson, like Embiid, will come out aggressive. He's the engine that has propelled the Knicks this far this season. Brunson hasn't cleared this line so far this series, but he has surpassed it in 60% of his past 20 games.

Austin Reaves over 17.5 points and rebounds (-120). The Lakers find themselves in a similar situation as the 76ers, down 0-2 and in a must-win situation. Reaves hasn't cleared this line so far in the series, but he has a history of playing very well at home, going over this number in 70% of his past 20 home games. It will take a team effort for the Lakers to defeat the Nuggets, and Reaves will be one of the role players who steps up Thursday night.

Jamal Murray over 24.5 points (-105). Murray has struggled so far in this series, going under this line in the first two games while shooting 37.5% from the field. He has, however, attempted 24 field goals in both of those games. This line seems too low when you consider his overall statistical body of work. The Lakers rank 25th in points allowed per game to point guards. Expect Murray to bounce back in Game 3.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic

East 1st Round - Game 3

7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

Records (Against the Spread)

Cavaliers: 48-34 (37-44-1)

Magic: 47-35 (50-32-0)

Line: Magic (-2.5) Total: 201.5

Money Line: Cavaliers (+110), Magic (-130)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 1.4, straight up 55%, 200.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Craig Porter, (OUT - Ankle); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle); Dean Wade, (OUT - Knee)

Magic: None reported

New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers

East 1st Round - Game 3

7:30 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 50-32 (44-37-1)

76ers: 47-35 (48-34-0)

Line: 76ers (-5.5) Total: 203.5

Money Line: Knicks (+175), 76ers (-210)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 2.2, straight up 57%, 208.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (GTD - Ankle); Duane Washington Jr., (OUT - Knee); Julius Randle, (OUT - Shoulder)

76ers: De'Anthony Melton, (GTD - Back); Joel Embiid, (GTD - Knee); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee)

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers

West 1st Round - Game 3

10 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Nuggets: 57-25 (38-42-2)

Lakers: 47-35 (38-44-0)

Line: Lakers (-1.5) Total: 217.5

Money Line: Nuggets (-105), Lakers (-115)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 1.7, straight up 56%, 226.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Collin Gillespie, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Back); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (OUT - Ankle); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Back)