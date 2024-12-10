There are 16 games on the Week 15 NFL slate now that every team has had their bye week. The action kicks off on Thursday with an NFL West showdown between the Los Angeles Rams, winners of six of their past eight, and the San Francisco 49ers, who just snapped a three-game losing streak with a home win against the Chicago Bears.
Sunday's games includes one of the season's most lopsided lines as the Baltimore Ravens opened as two-touchdown favorites against the New York Giants, while the biggest total of the week is for the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions, both of whom were involved in last week's highest-scoring games against the Rams and the Green Bay Packers, respectively.
Those same Packers will be in action on Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks while their division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, will face off on ABC and ESPN+ in the first game of a "Monday Night Football" double-header. Game 2 will feature the Atlanta Falcons and the Las Vegas Raiders on ESPN.
Here's a look at all 16 games on the Week 15 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. All times listed as Eastern. Odds current as of publication. For most current odds go to ESPN BET
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers -2.5
Thursday, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Money Line: Rams (+125) ; 49ers (-145)
Total: 48.5; Opened: 48.5
FPI favorite: 49ers by 4, 60.9% to win outright
Cincinnati Bengals -4.5 vs. Tennessee Titans
Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
Money Line: Bengals (-210) ; Titans (+175)
Total: 47.5; Opened: 48.5
FPI favorite: Bengals by 4.6, 61.9% to win outright
Kansas City Chiefs -4.5 vs. Cleveland Browns
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Line movement: Opened Chiefs -6.5
Money Line: Chiefs (-215) ; Browns (+180)
Total: 44.5; Opened: 42.5
FPI favorite: Chiefs by 3.6, 58.9% to win outright
Washington Commanders -7.5 vs. New Orleans Saints
Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
Money Line: Commanders (-360) ; Saints (+280)
Total: 42.5; Opened: 43.5
FPI favorite: Commanders by 7.7, 70.1% to win outright
Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers -2.5
Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
Money Line: Cowboys (+110) ; Panthers (-130)
Total: 43.5; Opened: 43.5
FPI favorite: Cowboys by 1, 53.1% to win outright
New York Jets -3.5 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
Money Line: Jets (-185) ; Jaguars (+155)
Total: 40.5; Opened: 40.5
FPI favorite: Jets by 4.9, 63% to win outright
Baltimore Ravens -15.5 vs. New York Giants
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Money Line: Ravens (-1600) ; Giants (+800)
Total: 43.5; Opened: 43.5
FPI favorite: Ravens by 13.8, 81.5% to win outright
Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans -2.5
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Money Line: Dolphins (+130) ; Texans (-150)
Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5
FPI favorite: Texans by 1.9, 54.9% to win outright
Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos -4
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Money Line: Colts (+165) ; Broncos (-195)
Total: 44.5; Opened: 43.5
FPI favorite: Broncos by 2.4, 56.7% to win outright
New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals -6
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Money Line: Patriots (+215) ; Cardinals (-260)
Total: 46.5; Opened: 45.5
FPI favorite: Cardinals by 8.6, 71.9% to win outright
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Chargers -3
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Money Line: Buccaneers (+130) ; Chargers (-150)
Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5
FPI favorite: Chargers by 0.5, 51.7% to win outright
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles -4.5
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Money Line: Steelers (+190) ; Eagles (-225)
Total: 42.5; Opened: 44.5
FPI favorite: Eagles by 4.2, 60.7% to win outright
Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions -1.5
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Money Line: Bills (+105) ; Lions (-125)
Total: 54.5; Opened: 53.5
FPI favorite: Lions by 2.6, 57.7% to win outright
Green Bay Packers -3 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC, Peacock
Money Line: Packers (-145) ; Seahawks (+125)
Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5
FPI favorite: Packers by 4.8, 62.6% to win outright
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings -7
Monday, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+
Money Line: Bears (+250) ; Vikings (-300)
Total: 43.5; Opened: 42.5
FPI favorite: Vikings by 6, 65.4% to win outright
Atlanta Falcons -4.5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Monday, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Money Line: Falcons (-215) ; Raiders (+180)
Total: 44.5; Opened: 41.5
FPI favorite: Falcons by 2.5, 56% to win outright