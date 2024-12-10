        <
          2024 NFL Week 15: Betting odds, lines and spreads for every game

          Why Tyler Fulghum likes the 49ers over the Rams (0:31)

          Tyler Fulghum explains why he believes in the 49ers in their Week 15 matchup against the Rams. (0:31)

          Dec 10, 2024, 03:52 PM

          There are 16 games on the Week 15 NFL slate now that every team has had their bye week. The action kicks off on Thursday with an NFL West showdown between the Los Angeles Rams, winners of six of their past eight, and the San Francisco 49ers, who just snapped a three-game losing streak with a home win against the Chicago Bears.

          Sunday's games includes one of the season's most lopsided lines as the Baltimore Ravens opened as two-touchdown favorites against the New York Giants, while the biggest total of the week is for the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions, both of whom were involved in last week's highest-scoring games against the Rams and the Green Bay Packers, respectively.

          Those same Packers will be in action on Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks while their division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, will face off on ABC and ESPN+ in the first game of a "Monday Night Football" double-header. Game 2 will feature the Atlanta Falcons and the Las Vegas Raiders on ESPN.

          Here's a look at all 16 games on the Week 15 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. All times listed as Eastern. Odds current as of publication. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

          Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers -2.5
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

          Money Line: Rams (+125) ; 49ers (-145)
          Total: 48.5; Opened: 48.5
          FPI favorite: 49ers by 4, 60.9% to win outright

          Cincinnati Bengals -4.5 vs. Tennessee Titans
          Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

          Money Line: Bengals (-210) ; Titans (+175)
          Total: 47.5; Opened: 48.5
          FPI favorite: Bengals by 4.6, 61.9% to win outright

          Kansas City Chiefs -4.5 vs. Cleveland Browns
          Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

          Line movement: Opened Chiefs -6.5

          Money Line: Chiefs (-215) ; Browns (+180)
          Total: 44.5; Opened: 42.5
          FPI favorite: Chiefs by 3.6, 58.9% to win outright

          Washington Commanders -7.5 vs. New Orleans Saints
          Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

          Money Line: Commanders (-360) ; Saints (+280)
          Total: 42.5; Opened: 43.5
          FPI favorite: Commanders by 7.7, 70.1% to win outright

          Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers -2.5
          Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

          Money Line: Cowboys (+110) ; Panthers (-130)
          Total: 43.5; Opened: 43.5
          FPI favorite: Cowboys by 1, 53.1% to win outright

          New York Jets -3.5 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
          Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

          Money Line: Jets (-185) ; Jaguars (+155)
          Total: 40.5; Opened: 40.5
          FPI favorite: Jets by 4.9, 63% to win outright

          Baltimore Ravens -15.5 vs. New York Giants
          Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

          Money Line: Ravens (-1600) ; Giants (+800)
          Total: 43.5; Opened: 43.5
          FPI favorite: Ravens by 13.8, 81.5% to win outright

          Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans -2.5
          Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

          Money Line: Dolphins (+130) ; Texans (-150)
          Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5
          FPI favorite: Texans by 1.9, 54.9% to win outright

          Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos -4
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

          Money Line: Colts (+165) ; Broncos (-195)
          Total: 44.5; Opened: 43.5
          FPI favorite: Broncos by 2.4, 56.7% to win outright

          New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals -6
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

          Money Line: Patriots (+215) ; Cardinals (-260)
          Total: 46.5; Opened: 45.5
          FPI favorite: Cardinals by 8.6, 71.9% to win outright

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Chargers -3
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX

          Money Line: Buccaneers (+130) ; Chargers (-150)
          Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5
          FPI favorite: Chargers by 0.5, 51.7% to win outright

          Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles -4.5
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX

          Money Line: Steelers (+190) ; Eagles (-225)
          Total: 42.5; Opened: 44.5
          FPI favorite: Eagles by 4.2, 60.7% to win outright

          Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions -1.5
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

          Money Line: Bills (+105) ; Lions (-125)
          Total: 54.5; Opened: 53.5
          FPI favorite: Lions by 2.6, 57.7% to win outright

          Green Bay Packers -3 vs. Seattle Seahawks
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC, Peacock

          Money Line: Packers (-145) ; Seahawks (+125)
          Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5
          FPI favorite: Packers by 4.8, 62.6% to win outright

          Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings -7
          Monday, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

          Money Line: Bears (+250) ; Vikings (-300)
          Total: 43.5; Opened: 42.5
          FPI favorite: Vikings by 6, 65.4% to win outright

          Atlanta Falcons -4.5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
          Monday, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

          Money Line: Falcons (-215) ; Raiders (+180)
          Total: 44.5; Opened: 41.5
          FPI favorite: Falcons by 2.5, 56% to win outright