Tyler Fulghum explains why he believes in the 49ers in their Week 15 matchup against the Rams. (0:31)

Open Extended Reactions

There are 16 games on the Week 15 NFL slate now that every team has had their bye week. The action kicks off on Thursday with an NFL West showdown between the Los Angeles Rams, winners of six of their past eight, and the San Francisco 49ers, who just snapped a three-game losing streak with a home win against the Chicago Bears.

Sunday's games includes one of the season's most lopsided lines as the Baltimore Ravens opened as two-touchdown favorites against the New York Giants, while the biggest total of the week is for the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions, both of whom were involved in last week's highest-scoring games against the Rams and the Green Bay Packers, respectively.

Those same Packers will be in action on Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks while their division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, will face off on ABC and ESPN+ in the first game of a "Monday Night Football" double-header. Game 2 will feature the Atlanta Falcons and the Las Vegas Raiders on ESPN.

Here's a look at all 16 games on the Week 15 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. All times listed as Eastern. Odds current as of publication. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers -2.5

Thursday, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Money Line: Rams (+125) ; 49ers (-145)

Total: 48.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: 49ers by 4, 60.9% to win outright

Cincinnati Bengals -4.5 vs. Tennessee Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Money Line: Bengals (-210) ; Titans (+175)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: Bengals by 4.6, 61.9% to win outright

Kansas City Chiefs -4.5 vs. Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Line movement: Opened Chiefs -6.5

Money Line: Chiefs (-215) ; Browns (+180)

Total: 44.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 3.6, 58.9% to win outright

Washington Commanders -7.5 vs. New Orleans Saints

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Money Line: Commanders (-360) ; Saints (+280)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 43.5

FPI favorite: Commanders by 7.7, 70.1% to win outright

Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers -2.5

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Money Line: Cowboys (+110) ; Panthers (-130)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 43.5

FPI favorite: Cowboys by 1, 53.1% to win outright

New York Jets -3.5 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Money Line: Jets (-185) ; Jaguars (+155)

Total: 40.5; Opened: 40.5

FPI favorite: Jets by 4.9, 63% to win outright

Baltimore Ravens -15.5 vs. New York Giants

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Money Line: Ravens (-1600) ; Giants (+800)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 43.5

FPI favorite: Ravens by 13.8, 81.5% to win outright

Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans -2.5

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Money Line: Dolphins (+130) ; Texans (-150)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Texans by 1.9, 54.9% to win outright

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos -4

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Money Line: Colts (+165) ; Broncos (-195)

Total: 44.5; Opened: 43.5

FPI favorite: Broncos by 2.4, 56.7% to win outright

New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals -6

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Money Line: Patriots (+215) ; Cardinals (-260)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 45.5

FPI favorite: Cardinals by 8.6, 71.9% to win outright

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Chargers -3

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Money Line: Buccaneers (+130) ; Chargers (-150)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Chargers by 0.5, 51.7% to win outright

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles -4.5

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Money Line: Steelers (+190) ; Eagles (-225)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 44.5

FPI favorite: Eagles by 4.2, 60.7% to win outright

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions -1.5

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Money Line: Bills (+105) ; Lions (-125)

Total: 54.5; Opened: 53.5

FPI favorite: Lions by 2.6, 57.7% to win outright

Green Bay Packers -3 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC, Peacock

Money Line: Packers (-145) ; Seahawks (+125)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Packers by 4.8, 62.6% to win outright

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings -7

Monday, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

Money Line: Bears (+250) ; Vikings (-300)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Vikings by 6, 65.4% to win outright

Atlanta Falcons -4.5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Monday, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Money Line: Falcons (-215) ; Raiders (+180)

Total: 44.5; Opened: 41.5

FPI favorite: Falcons by 2.5, 56% to win outright