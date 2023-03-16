Union Sportive Monastirienne claim their second win of the BAL season with a 85-75 victory over Kwara Falcons. (1:30)

Defending Basketball Africa League champions US Monastir advanced to the playoffs in Kigali with a 85-75 win over Kwara Falcons, while REG also remained unbeaten in the Sahara Conference to advance.

REG will play host when the caravan moves to Rwanda in May, having beaten AS Douanes 69-55 in an underwhelming affair on Wednesday in Dakar. Thus, REG and Monastir advance as they top the Conference, with two rounds of games remaining.

Monasir were expected to beat the hapless Falcons of Nigeria, but they made life difficult for themselves early on, trailing the winless side for much of the first half. But their experience, as well as star turns from Jerome Randle (13pt, 9ast) and Ibrahima Thomas (22pt), ensured victory.

The Tunisian side were in some disarray ahead of the tournament, and coach Miodrag Perišić said Monastir were still feeling the hangover from the major changes right before the BAL, including his own return.

He said of their lopsided performance: "During the game, we are trying all options to see what can work the best. You see, we changed a lot of players...

"We are trying to survive tournaments, and at the same time, we are trying to introduce everybody into the best role."

US Monastir's bench celebrates against the Kwara Falcons as the defending champions advance to the BAL 2023 playoffs. Nacer Talel/NBAE via Getty Images

Kwara were led by Nigeria international Victor Ezeh, who scored a team-high 22 points. The Lagos-born player said that Nigeria's disrupted local league, which was on and off for various reasons over the past few years, had not helped his team's preparations.

Ezeh said: "I wouldn't want to make excuses, but things like that also counts -- being able to prepare for a period of time."

He added of their efforts on the night: "We didn't move the ball around well enough and we didn't execute on the offensive side well enough in the second half."

The second fixture of the night saw REG keep home side AS Douanes winless. The Dakar-based side is strong on paper, but have struggled to put together consistent scoring runs, and their American players have been lacklustre.

Terrell Stoglin, who was the BAL's leading scorer coming into the tournament and the only player to score 40 points in a game (twice), was kept to zero points by REG in nearly 23 minutes on the court.

play 1:29 REG advance to BAL playoffs after beating AS Douanes REG advance to BAL playoffs following a 69-55 win at the Dakar Arena.

Center Khaman Maluach, who played for Cobra Sport in the 2022 edition and is only 16 now, was frustrated by his side's seeming refusal to pass him the ball. At 7ft tall, he expected to be fed the ball by his guards, but was left disappointed.

The South Sudanese NBA Academy product said: "I feel like they're not finding me. I know the player who I am, and they're not finding me on court.

"Every time, I'll be open on the fast breaks. We need a guard who has open eyes and to play more with the bigs, because they are playing less with the bigs."

As it stands, Douanes and Kwara seem set to miss the trip to Kigali for the playoffs, unless the top sides drop unexpected points over the next five days.

