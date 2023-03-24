ESPN Africa and Top Rank Boxing have signed a multiyear broadcast agreement, starting with the junior welterweight bout between Jose Ramirez and Ghana's Richard Commey on March 25 (03:00 CAT on March 26).

The co-feature will be a world title unification clash, as WBA minimumweight world champion Seniesa "Super Bad" Estrada collides with WBC world champion Tina Rupprecht.

ESPN Africa's coverage of Top Rank Boxing will include live broadcasts of the fights, as well as pre-fight and post-fight analysis, interviews, and behind-the-scenes content.

The broadcasts will be available to audiences across Africa, live from the Top Rank Boxing events.

Upcoming bouts include:

March 25, Fresno, California -- Junior Welterweight Battle - Jose Ramirez vs Richard Commey

April 1, Tulsa, Oklahoma -- WBO Featherweight World Title Showdown - Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe

April 8, Newark, New Jersey -- WBC Lightweight World Title Eliminator - Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino

Kyle De Klerk, Director: Sports of Africa at the Walt Disney Company Africa said: "We are excited to bring Top Rank, the worldwide leader in boxing promotions, to our African audiences.

"Top Rank's proven track record of hosting some of the greatest matches in history and exciting upcoming schedule of events, is a welcome and fitting addition to our program offering."

Top Rank Boxing has promoted the careers of top international pay-per-view superstars, including Muhammad Ali, Marvin Hagler, Tommy Hearns, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Aaron Pryor, Alexis Arguello, Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Miguel Cotto, Erik Morales, Terence Crawford, Vasiliy Lomachenko, and others.

How to tune in to ESPN:

ESPN: DStv 218, Starsat 248

ESPN2: DStv 219, Starsat 249 All times are stated in CAT / SAST. Schedule subject to change.