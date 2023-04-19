A Scottish runner has been stripped of third place in an ultramarathon after data showed she had used a vehicle for part of the route, the race director said.

Data from the tracking system at the GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool 80-kilometer race April 7 showed that Joasia Zakrzewski used a car for about 2.5 miles of the nearly 50-mile race, the BBC reported. Among the discrepancies was Zakrzewski completing a mile in 1 minute, 40 seconds -- 2½ minutes faster than the current women's world record.

Race director Wayne Drinkwater said he had received information that a runner had gained an "unsporting, competitive advantage during a section of the event."

"Having reviewed the data from our race tracking system, GPX data, statements provided from our event team, other competitors and from the participant herself, we can confirm that a runner has now been disqualified from the event having taken vehicle transport during part of the route," Drinkwater told the BBC.

Zakrzewski, who represented Scotland in the marathon at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, said the incident was a result of a miscommunication.

"When I got to the checkpoint, I told them I was pulling out and that I had been in the car, and they said, 'You will hate yourself if you stop,'" Zakrzewski told the BBC. "I agreed to carry on in a noncompetitive way. I made a massive error accepting the trophy and should have handed it back. I was tired and jetlagged and felt sick.

"It wasn't malicious. It was miscommunication. I would never purposefully cheat and this was not a target race, but I don't want to make excuses."

Reuters contributed to this report.