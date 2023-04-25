Siya Kolisi in doubt for Rugby World Cup - report

Captain Siya Kolisi could miss South Africa's Rugby World Cup title defence in France later this year after being advised to have surgery on a knee injury, South Africa's Independent Online has reported.

The loose forward, who lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan four years ago, suffered the injury playing for the Durban-based Sharks against Irish province Munster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday.

The Independent, citing a source "with knowledge of the injury", said he had suffered a partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and damaged the meniscus on both sides of the joint.

The report said the 31-year-old had been advised by one of the two specialists he has consulted to have an operation to fix the problem, which would mean a spell on the sidelines of up to nine months, but was seeking a third opinion.

South Africa open their title defence against Scotland in Marseille on September 10.