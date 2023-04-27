CAIRO - Al Ahly got the Basketball Africa League's Nile Conference off to a strong start as former New York Knicks forward Nuni Omot starred in a 92-74 win over Ferroviário da Beira.

South Sudanese international Omot - a well-travelled G-League player who made the Knicks roster ahead of the past NBA season before being waived - and Cairo-born former USC center Omar Oraby controlled the flow of the game in the first three minutes.

Beira battled back at the other end, but Omot in particular proved too difficult for them to contain. He finished the first quarter with 12 points, with his passing and defensive work also proving influential. Ahly led 32-15.

Former New York Knicks and G League forward Nuni Omot is Egyptian side Al Ahly's star signing for BAL 2023. Armand Lenoir/NBAE via Getty Images

Presumably to preserve his star player's fitness, Ahly coach Agustí Julbe rested Omot for the first five minutes of the second quarter, but this handed Beira a lifeline as they reduced the deficit to 35-28. Bourama Sidibé and Ismael Sousa Nurmamade posed problems for Ahly's defence.

Omot's reintroduction sparked life into Ahly, but he was aided in no small part by New Zealand international point guard Corey Webster, while Ahly's BAL Elevate player, Dramane Camara, held his own. The hosts were 53-34 up at half-time.

With the game under control again, Ahly rested Omot for the third quarter and maintained their lead, heading into the final quarter 76-58 up.

Despite the persistence of Beira captain Will Perry and his charges, Ahly's experience ultimately proved too much to overcome as they won the game 92-74. Omot led the scoring with 21 points but he was one of 10 Ahly players to score in a dominant team display.

"He (Omot) is very difficult to contain, because [he and some of his Ahly teammates] are very big. We don't have the same size as them. It was very difficult," said Sidibé post-match in the mixed zone.

"We definitely can rectify it. Basketball is a learning process. Once you make a mistake today, next game, you have to make sure you correct those mistakes if you want to win the game."

Meanwhile, Webster urged his Ahly teammates to aspire for even better, saying: "We're feeling good. It was a very good win for us but there were moments in the game when we let them back into the game. We took double-figure leads, 15-point leads and then we let them back in.

"We need to clean that up, but first game for us, first win out the way. We'll get better."

The BAL airs on ESPN's channels in Africa. See fixtures and results here.