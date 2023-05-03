BAL hosts Al Ahly show 'championship DNA' in win over Tigers

CAIRO - The Cape Town Tigers lost 91-75 to Al Ahly on Tuesday night in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) in Zaire Wade's first competitive start, while SLAC claimed a vital 96-68 victory over City Oilers.

Having come off the bench in his first two BAL games, Wade earned a spot in the starting five for this game, but it was his least productive performance of the tournament so far - admittedly against tough opponents.

It was the strong-on-paper Tiger's second loss on the bounce, leaving them at risk of not finishing as one of the top four sides in Cairo. If they're outside the top four, they will not advance to the playoffs in Kigali, Rwanda, at the end of May.

Evans Ganapamo, who played for the Tigers last year and was their star performer, finished with a team high 26 points, but it was South Sudan's Nuni Omot who shone brightest, scoring 28 points for Ahly as they dominated the second half.

Armand Lenoir/NBAE via Getty Images

The Tigers' American coach, Rasheed Hazzard, was optimistic after the game, telling the media: "I'm extremely proud of them. We have gotten off to a little bit of a tough start, yes, but we have one win - it's better than zero.

"We just competed against another unbelievable organisation that's championship calibre and we had every opportunity to win the game, but they showed their championship DNA."

Egyptian champions Ahly will face Petro de Luanda in a Friday clash that will likely decide who tops the table. Both teams have qualified for the playoffs in Kigali (May 20-27) with three wins out of three, while the Tigers will face Ferroviário da Beira on Wednesday in a crucial clash in the playoff race.

SLAC dominated from start to finish in the earlier tip-off. Željko Zečević's side spread the scoring well in the first quarter. Dane Miller Jr.'s shooting was not as impressive as usual earlier on but he contributed to the team in every other way and the Guinean side took a 24-13 lead.

Emeka Nwabuzor assumed responsibility for leading the scoring throughout the first half and SLAC remained in the ascendancy throughout the second quarter, leading 44-25 at half-time.

Miller found his shooting form in the third quarter and SLAC pulled clear even further to take the score to 77-49.

Despite 30 points from the Oilers' James Justice Jr. in the game, SLAC were rewarded for spreading their points well as Uchenna Iroegbu finished with 22, Miller 20, Mwabuzor 17, Ibrahima Fofana 14 and Ismael Conde 12. SLAC ran out 96-68 winners.

"We had a plan to distribute the ball and we're a collective as players. The others [besides usual main scorer Miller] always contribute," said Conde in the mixed zone.

The top four of six teams in the Nile Conference will qualify and the Tigers, Beira and SLAC each have one win, meaning that there can be no repeat of the Sahara Conference's five-way tie on three victories. City Oilers have yet to win a game.

The BAL airs on ESPN's channels in Africa. Follow the schedule and scores here.