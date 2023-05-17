Kenyan athlete and 10km road race world record holder Rhonex Kipruto has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Wednesday.

Kipruto, who also won a 10,000m bronze medal in the 2019 world championships, broke the 10km road race world record in 2020.

The AIU said on Twitter that Kipruto had been suspended "for the use of a Prohibited Substance/Method (ABP)".

ABP refers to the Athlete Biological Passport, which shows discrepancies that can reveal the effects of doping.

The AIU added that a notice of the charge has been issued to the 23-year-old runner.