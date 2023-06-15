CONCACAF Gold Cup to air on ESPN Africa in June

Shaka Hislop and Julien Laurens both agree Patrick Vieira as the next United States men's coach would be a good idea. (2:02)

ESPN Africa has secured the rights to the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which kicks off on Friday 16 June at 22:45 (CAT), featuring the USA's Christian Pulisic and Canada's Ghana-born star, Alphonso Davies.

The tournament will also feature a number of global and rising stars from across the region who are household names to football supporters, like veteran Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Taking place every second year, the Gold Cup is the main association football competition of the men's national football teams governed by CONCACAF, made up of teams from across North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The tournament kicks off with the Gold Cup Prelims which will take place between 16 - 20 June at DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale), which will include two direct elimination rounds.

For Round One, the 12 participating teams were divided into six pairings. After single-match elimination play, the six-match winners will advance to Round Two. The three Round Two matchup winners will advance to the 2023 Gold Cup Group Stage.

USMNT players Ricardo Pepi, left, and Christian Pulisic celebrate after scoring a goal against El Salvador. Getty Images

The Group Stage action will take place between 24 June - 4 July and will feature the 16 nations divided into four groups.

After round-robin play, the top two finishers in each of the groups (eight teams) will advance to the Knockout Stage which will include the Quarterfinals, to be played on 8 and 9 July, the Semifinals on 12 July, and the Final at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, on Sunday, 16 July.

The matches will air live on ESPN or ESPN2, with repeat broadcasts for additional viewing options.

"We could not be more excited for Concacaf football to be offered on ESPN Africa," says Concacaf Chief Commercial Officer, Heidi Pellerano.

"This marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to enhance the visibility and popularity of Concacaf football worldwide. We are delighted to showcase our incredible Gold Cup tournament to a diverse and passionate audience across the continent."

How to tune in to ESPN:

ESPN: DStv 218, Starsat 248

ESPN2: DStv 219, Starsat 249

· All times are stated in CAT / SAST. · Schedule subject to change

CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023 schedule here.