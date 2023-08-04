ESPN Africa to air expanded football package from Europe this season

ESPN Africa will once again be broadcasting the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, English Football League, Eredivisie, and the Scottish Professional Football League this coming season.

Additionally, following the broadcast of the German DFB-Pokal Cup Final last season between competition winners RB Leipzig and runners-up Eintracht Frankfurt, ESPN Africa announced that the entire 2023/24 DFB-Pokal Cup will be broadcast live on the channel.

The reigning Scottish Premiership Champions, Celtic, go into the 2023/24 season with the returning club manager Brendan Rodgers at the helm. Rodgers replaced Australian coach Ange Postecoglou who departed the Glasgow club for Tottenham Hotspur last season.

Old Firm rivals Rangers have added significant quality to the squad, notably in attack, where Senegal striker Abdallah Sima has joined the team, on loan from Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion. Brazilian marksman Danilo will also be joining them from Feyenoord.

The Eredvisie promises to enthral Dutch supporters this season when giants PSV Eindhoven and Ajax Amsterdam will look to wrest the title back from current Champions Feyenoord.

The English Football League Championship's season ahead looks more competitive than ever following the Premier League relegations of Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton, and the promotion of Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town from League One.

The Belgian Jupiler Pro League will feature a number of African stars who are lending their prowess to the league. This talent includes Alieu Fadera (Racing Genk - Gambia), Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht - Ghana), Tarik Tissoudali (Gent - Morocco), Gift Orban (Gent - Nigeria), Jean Thierry Lazare (Union SG - Ivory Coast) and Denis Odoi (Club Brugge & Ghana).

African viewers can watch live broadcasts every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, accompanied by additional weekday coverage.

"ESPN Africa continues to embrace football as a cornerstone of our unparalleled programming," says Kyle De Klerk, Director of Sports at The Walt Disney Company Africa.

"By continuing to leverage these broadcast rights and adding a new franchise, we reaffirm our dedication to delivering top-tier content to sports fan across Africa. We can't wait for what promises to be an exhilarating season ahead," he concluded.

ESPN: DStv 218, Starsat 248

·All times are stated in CAT / SAST.

· Schedule subject to change